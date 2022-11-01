Pentagon's Strategy Says China and Russia Pose Very Different Challenges

Employers with more than 100 employees would have to cover the wages lost by military reservists and National Guard personnel who are called to duty — and miss time from work.

 Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Large employers in San Francisco would have to cover the wages lost by military reservists and National Guard personnel who are called to duty — and miss time from work — under a proposal Supervisor Gordon Mar will announce on Tuesday.

The legislation, which Mar believes is the first of its kind in the nation, would extend benefits already offered to public sector employees to those in the private sector.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com