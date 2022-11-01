Large employers in San Francisco would have to cover the wages lost by military reservists and National Guard personnel who are called to duty — and miss time from work — under a proposal Supervisor Gordon Mar will announce on Tuesday.
The legislation, which Mar believes is the first of its kind in the nation, would extend benefits already offered to public sector employees to those in the private sector.
“(The bill would) provide economic security and employment protection to thousands of San Francisco workers who are members of the National Guard or military reserve when they’re deployed for training or emergency activations,” Mar told The Examiner.
Typically, a member of the National Guard or military reservist goes on unpaid leave from their day job when called to training or called to duty for tasks like fighting wildfires. Though federal law protects their job, it does not protect their pay.
Military pay can be substantially less than that of a private employer, particularly in a city with high earnings and a high cost of living like San Francisco. According to career website Indeed.com, the National Guard pay spans “$123 per day for government contractor to $250 per day for member services representative.” Mar’s staff notes salaries in San Francisco tend to be much higher.
Mar’s legislation would require companies with more than 100 employees to cover the pay difference for up to 30 days. Anyone working in San Francisco would be eligible.
Mar and Alan Wong, his legislative aide who helped draft the legislation, argue that this discrepancy forces reservists and National Guard members to sacrifice income in order to serve.
Wong’s experience as a member of the National Guard partly inspired the legislation.
“I’ve seen from his regular activations for service and also his trainings and drills that serving in this role does require a significant amount of time and personal sacrifice,” Mar said.
Some major companies, including Salesforce, already extend the benefits guaranteed to public employees, but not all do.
The supervisor has not conducted outreach to employers, but plans to do so as the bill moves forward.
“The legislation is focused on large employers because we want to be sensitive to the economic challenges that our small businesses face in San Francisco, but I will be following up on this legislation to look at other ways we can support our small businesses to provide full pay for their employees while on National Guard or military reserve duty through incentives and city support,” Mar said.
It was not immediately clear how many National Guard members and military reservists would benefit from the law given its threshold for employer size.
For companies that violate the law, The City could pull its licenses and permits to operate, as well as charge it $50 each day per employee it failed to pay.