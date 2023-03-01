The study, produced by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, ranked San Francisco 24th out of 25 “peer regions” in its pandemic recovery.
The research compared The City against the other major metropolitan areas in the country — based on regional GDP — using 15 metrics across five categories — jobs, people, investment, economic activity and affordability — to create a cumulative score from 0 to 100, which the company named the Regional Economic Recovery Index.
The only other Bay Area region in the study, San Jose, placed 16th. Meanwhile, Austin was the top city, followed by Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Miami. Baltimore was the only area that finished behind San Francisco.
Unsurprisingly, the report found that one of the most prohibitive factors in The City’s recovery was affordability, which includes housing cost, where the Bay Area ranked lower than any other region. Consequently, San Francisco, whose data includes Oakland and Berkeley, and San Jose collectively had 147,000 people move out of their areas during the pandemic, joining Los Angeles, San Diego and Miami as the only regions to have lost population over that time.
On the other hand Austin experienced the highest rate of population growth and labor force growth during that period.
In addition, the number of residents who worked from home in the Bay Area increased five times from 2019 to 2021, with 38% of the region’s employers saying they’ve either reduced or consolidated their office space, while another 31% said they plan to do so “in the next few years.”
“But because office and tech work drives much of the Bay Area economy, our region is more susceptible to longer-lasting effects of remote work than its peers,” Bay Area Council officials said.
Lastly, San Francisco collected $96 million less in sales tax revenue in 2021 than 2019, the largest downturn by any large West Coast city. That's reflected in The City's low hotel and air travel revenue, which the study said trailed “competing tourist destinations.” San Francisco finished as the worst region in terms of “economic activity.”
The lone category that the Bay Area fared well in was investment, where San Jose, whose data encompasses most of Silicon Valley, finished first, while The City came in eighth. “This is reflective of the Bay Area’s long-standing dominance in attracting the lion’s share of venture capital and other investments by the region’s highly concentrated technology and innovation sector,” officials wrote.
This is the first of three Regional Economic Recovery Index reports the Bay Area Council plans to release, with the next coming May 1. For more information on the company’s methodology, click here.