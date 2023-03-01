Downtown overview

The study compared The City to the other major metropolitan areas in the country — based on regional GDP — using 15 metrics across five categories.

San Francisco’s economic comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the worst in the U.S., according to analysis released on Tuesday.

The study, produced by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, ranked San Francisco 24th out of 25 “peer regions” in its pandemic recovery.

