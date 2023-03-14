CRYPTO SMALL INVESTORS 5

FILE — Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, at the Met Gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021.

 Landon Nordeman/The New York Times

The San Francisco International Film Festival will open with a splash next month.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated,” the new documentary chronicling the rise of the Golden State Warriors megastar, will kick-off the festival with two screenings at the historic Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on April 13, organizers announced on Monday.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Ex // Top Stories