The San Francisco International Film Festival will open with a splash next month.
“Stephen Curry: Underrated,” the new documentary chronicling the rise of the Golden State Warriors megastar, will kick-off the festival with two screenings at the historic Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland on April 13, organizers announced on Monday.
The Curry-backed film debuted in front of a capacity crowd at the Sundance Film Festival in January, but this is its first screening in the Bay Area, where Curry became the ubiquitous celebrity he is today.
The movie documents Curry’s journey from undersized and underrecruited guard at Davidson College to four-time NBA champion and face of the Warriors’ dynasty. It specifically includes footage of the team’s most recent NBA title last season, which Curry said was the most meaningful he’s won.
The film was directed by Oakland native and Emmy-Award winner Peter Nicks, who also made “Homeroom,” which followed Oakland High School’s class of 2020 through their senior year and into the COVID-19 pandemic, and “The Force,” a documentary about reform measures in the Oakland Police Department.
“Underrated” was produced by acclaimed filmmaker, Academy Award nominee and Oakland native Ryan Coogler, who directed both “Black Panther” movies, “Creed” and “Creed II,” and “Fruitvale Station.”
Both Nicks and Coogler are expected to be in attendance for the screenings, the first at 6:30 p.m., followed by another at 9:30 p.m.
It’s unclear if Curry will be present. If the Warriors, who are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, finish between the seventh and 10th seed, they’ll be forced to play in the NBA’s play-in tournaments taking place from April 11 to April 14. However, if they bypass the play-in, the earliest the playoffs would start for them would be April 15.
The film is being produced by Apple TV and A24, the company behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which took home the Oscar for “Best Picture” last weekend.
The City's famed film festival, which is celebrating its 66th year, runs from April 13 to 23.