Doctors at San Francisco's oldest operating hospital are fighting to keep St. Mary's Medical Center from becoming another arm of UCSF, The City's medical giant, after news of a potential sale broke last week.
The sale, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, would not only strip the hospital from its Catholic ties, but doctors opposed to the sale also worry that their close ties with their patients and their legacy as a hospital of innovation could disappear.
"If UCSF were smart about it, they would know that in a place like this, you can get easier, faster, compassionate care than you could by going to UCSF and getting stuck in the bureaucratic maze," said Dr. Remo Morelli, a cardiologist at St. Mary's.
Morelli is one of the doctors spearheading the "Save St. Mary's" campaign that launched last week.
A hospital employee since 1985, he emphasized how important it is for the center to maintain its consistent level of care for its patients, which he said could be jeopardized if absorbed into the UCSF "behemoth" or "800-pound gorilla."
Morelli and his colleagues are dedicated to their patients, so much so that he guesses he's given out his phone number to half of them."My colleagues are the same way," he said. "How many UC cardiologists give away their cell phones? Without charging a fee?"
Still, St. Mary's has faced its share of turmoil. In the last seven years, the hospital has had eight presidents. Of those eight, only three had any experience with running an urban hospital, according to a press release issued by Morelli's colleagues on Wednesday.
The hospital at 450 Stanyan St. has undergone many transitions over the last several years, most recently when Dignity Health merged with current owner CommonSpirit in 2019. The hospital's management has suffered under the hands of these entities, said Morelli.
While there were rumors that the hospital might be sold for quite some time now, Morelli and his colleagues didn't become truly aware of the sale until recently.
"Despite their mismanagement, we're still ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country," said Morelli. "The loyal doctors and nurses have persevered and kept this place going."
St. Mary's was founded as a Catholic hospital by Sisters of Mercy in 1857 and has been the site of many medical breakthroughs. These include advancements in bypass surgery and angioplasty.
This is due to the environment fostered by the hospital, which allows an air of collaboration and innovation."It was directed at patient care," he said. "That was the primary goal."
One of the best examples of this is the hospital's Sister Mary Philippa clinic. "The clinic takes care of the homeless, the indigent, the uninsured, the Medi-Cal patients," said Morelli. "These are patients that other hospitals do not want to treat, it's a burden to them, but we take care of them."
The St. Mary's McAuley Institute is another facility that provides acute inpatient psychiatric care for young people struggling with behavioral health issues, the only such facility in The City, according to the release.
Morelli and his colleagues are concerned that a sale of the hospital would change all of this. When the Mount Zion Medical Center in Lower Pacific Heights was acquired by UCSF in 1990, the facility underwent a transition.
"They basically turned a very nice, functional hospital into a surgical center," said Morelli. While there are other hospitals relatively close by to Mount Zion, like St. Francis Memorial Hospital in the Tenderloin, St. Mary's is the only option for many on the west side of The City.
According to a statement provided to The Examiner by Julie Sprengel, the president of Dignity Health's California division, discussions have begun with UCSF "to explore transferring ownership of our clinical presence in San Francisco, including St. Mary's Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, and associated outpatient and urgent care clinics."
The process is just beginning and will likely continue for several months, the statement continued. In the meantime, employees will be kept informed and patients can expect the same quality of care.
UCSF is currently seeking approval from the University of California Board of Regents to move forward with negotiations, according to a statement provided to The Examiner.
"We continue to experience record demand for our services, and space constraints limit our ability to care for the community. This acquisition will provide capacity to decant our existing facilities, see more patients, and enhance critical health care services in our city by broadening access to UCSF Health's world-class, research-driven care," UCSF Health CEO and President Suresh Gunasekaran said in a statement on on Wednesday.
The next University of California Board of Regents meeting takes place between Tuesday and Thursday.