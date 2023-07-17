St. Mary's Medical Center

St. Mary's Medical Center, pictured above on May 11, 2020, could be sold to UCSF. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Doctors at San Francisco's oldest operating hospital are fighting to keep St. Mary's Medical Center from becoming another arm of UCSF, The City's medical giant, after news of a potential sale broke last week.

The sale, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, would not only strip the hospital from its Catholic ties, but doctors opposed to the sale also worry that their close ties with their patients and their legacy as a hospital of innovation could disappear.

