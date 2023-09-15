San Francisco is one of six California cities set to receive surveillance cameras as part of a state bill intended to crackdown on speeding, though the proposed countermeasures are facing a mixed reception.
The California State Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed Assembly Bill 645, which will authorize The City and San Francisco County to adopt a "Speed Safety System Pilot Program" employing the use of the cameras or any other "fixed or mobile... electronic device" to monitor and ticket drivers for speeding.
The bill — which was co-authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener — is pending Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature after its passage in the legislature. If approved, the pilot program would last until January 2032 before possibly extending to the rest of California.
The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended states remove legislative barriers blocking speed safety programs amid government findings that such programs can be effective countermeasures against dangerous driving behavior. Additionally, AB 645 has garnered fervent support from both activists and officials in The City who have cited the bill and the systems it would bring to the state as potent tools to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.
"With speed as the number one cause of severe and fatal crashes on our streets, we are relieved and grateful that senators saw the urgent need for more solutions, which cities like San Francisco are desperate for," executive director of Walk San Francisco Jodie Medeiros told The Examiner. "The intention of adding speed cameras is to change driver behavior. Speeding is not acceptable. And will not be tolerated."
Similarly, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey told The Examiner the bill will equip The City with the means to actively enforce its traffic laws, which in turn will alter the way drivers tackle San Francisco streets.
"Cameras will change behavior by making it a certainty rather than a remote chance that someone will get a ticket for speeding," Dorsey said. "As our cities are getting denser, people’s understanding of the open road has to change."
Should they be implemented, the speed monitoring systems will provide real-time notifications to drivers when violations are detected, according to the bill. Drivers who are detected speeding will only be issued warnings in the first 60 days of the program.
After that period, drivers will be hit with a citation and a minimum $50 fine if the speed monitoring systems are able to capture the license plate of their vehicles going more than 11 mph over posted speed limits. The penalty will increase to $100 for drivers going 16 to 25 mph over the speed limit, $200 for drivers going 26 to 99 mph over the speed limit and $500 for those going more than 100 mph over the speed limit.
"Speed cameras save lives, it's that simple," Medeiros said. "The faster a driver is going, the more likely they are to cause a crash and the more serious it will be."
However, organizations such as the Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union have publicly opposed AB 645 on the contention that the proposed surveillance infrastructure will "almost certainly" disproportionately penalize communities of color.
In an open letter to State Sen. Anthony Portantino, who chairs the California Senate Appropriations Committee, the HRW said the speed monitoring systems will expand surveillance of communities of color — which the organization said are already over-surveilled and over-policed — without addressing or decreasing existing methods of traffic enforcement.
Ex // Top Stories
City leaders eye March 2024 for the first major housing measure since 2019
Neighbors say Rec and Park’s proposal would change the area without cleaning it up enough
But for those who stick it through and stay alive until 2025, there’s a glimmer of light ahead, writes Examiner columnist Owen Thomas
Additionally, the HRW said the cameras and the images they capture "create a presumption of guilt" which will make it difficult for wrongly cited drivers to contest supposed violations.
"This will create overlapping, racially disparate enforcement schemes that risk the misuse and misappropriation of surveillance equipment," the HRW said in its letter. "Communities need investments in public transportation and traffic calming infrastructure, not cameras, to keep them safe."
The ACLU told The Examiner the bill's "surveil-and-fine approach" will also cause disproportionate economic harm to the communities it is intended to benefit. The organization cited an analysis that found traffic cameras in Chicago issued citations to Black and Latino neighborhoods at twice the rate as households in majority white ZIP codes, and ACLU California Action legislative advocate Becca Cramer-Mowder said AB 645 will recreate those problems.
"A fine that might be an annoyance for a wealthy individual can be disastrous for someone living paycheck to paycheck," Cramer-Mowder told The Examiner. "AB 645 tickets would act as a taxing mechanism to pay for safety enhancements that the government should have previously made. The result will be that residents in marginalized communities are harmed twice."
Supporters of AB 645 have contended the bill intends for speed monitoring systems to only be implemented in vulnerable areas, such as near schools and in high-injury networks. The bill itself proposes camera systems could be placed on "safety corridors," which would be determined by taking into account collision data such as the number of traffic injuries and fatalities.
But the HRW wrote in its open letter that disadvantaged communities are frequently located within said corridors.
"In Oakland, for example, the network of streets throughout the city where historically over 60% of annual severe and fatal crashes have occurred covers areas that census data indicates would have higher concentrations of [communities of color] and low-income community members," the organization said.
Similarly, a large amount of intersections identified in San Francisco's own "High Injury Network" are located within and throughout the Tenderloin and Mission District areas, which have high Black and Latino populations.
The ACLU called upon Newsom to reject AB 645 and instead consider alternatives which the organization said could prove similarly effective without perpetuating unfairness.
"The governor should veto this bill and the legislature should instead pursue other effective means of eliminating speed-based traffic fatalities," Cramer-Mowder said. "There are many commonsense safety measures such as speedbumps and infrastructure improvements that avoid AB 645’s inherent privacy and equity problems."
Newsom has until Oct. 14 to approve or veto any legislation that passes both the California State Assembly and California State Senate.