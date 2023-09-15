17841775_web1_shutterstock_447021901

Assembly Bill 645 will authorize San Francisco to adopt a "Speed Safety System Pilot Program" employing the use of the cameras to monitor and ticket drivers for speeding.

San Francisco is one of six California cities set to receive surveillance cameras as part of a state bill intended to crackdown on speeding, though the proposed countermeasures are facing a mixed reception.

The California State Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed Assembly Bill 645, which will authorize The City and San Francisco County to adopt a "Speed Safety System Pilot Program" employing the use of the cameras or any other "fixed or mobile... electronic device" to monitor and ticket drivers for speeding.

