All of San Francisco’s major racial and ethnic populations continued to decline in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — except for one group.
San Francisco’s Hispanic population increased both in total number and percentage last year, according to newly released data by the U.S. Census on Thursday.
The City’s Hispanic population climbed from 253,684 in July 2021 to 256,324 in July 2022. That's still down from the 267,524 Hispanics that resided in San Francisco in 2019. Still, it marks the first time any prominent racial or ethnic group's population in The City has increased in the census' year-to-year totals since the pandemic.
All other major groups, people who categorized themselves as white, Asian or Black, but didn't identify as Hispanic, decreased in total count. (The census considers Hispanic and Latino identities an ethnicity and counts them separately from the aforementioned racial groups).
San Francisco’s white population experienced the steepest decline, continuing an over decade-long trend. Last July, 612,564 White people were living in The City, over 6,000 fewer than in 2021.
Meanwhile, Hispanics accounted for 15.9% of San Francisco’s population in 2022, up from 15.6% in 2021 and 15.3% in 2019. It’s stayed steadily around that figure for the last 12 years – it was 15.2% in 2010.
Gabriel Medina, director of La Raza Community Resource Center, a non-profit in the Mission District that supports low-income Spanish-speaking families, said that, on the one hand, the population bump isn’t a surprise since California’s Hispanic and Latino population has increased dramatically in recent years.
But simultaneously, he was “surprised and discouraged" by the numbers.
“I wouldn’t take that as a sign of overall prosperity of our population,” he told The Examiner. “Just because the population increases, doesn’t mean the quality of life has increased.”
From 2016 to 2021, the San Francisco Hispanic population's median income rose from 67,282 to 84,992, a 26% increase, the lowest growth among all of The City's racial or ethnic groups during that period. Income data from 2022 was unavailable.
Medina highlighted that Latino homelessness increased by 55% from 2019 to 2022 in San Francisco, and makes up 30% of the The City’s total homeless population.
“On top of that, we've lost 10,000 Latinos from the Mission District between the 2020 and 2010 censuses. Our population has become more spread out,” Medina said. “We've grown in the Bayview Hunters Point, the Tenderloin, and the Richmond. We just continue to grow in other neighborhoods, we've become more disparate. We've been more scattered as a population.”
“So while we might have raw numbers, you certainly don’t feel it, because we’ve been displaced from our immigrant gateways, like the Mission,” he added.
Census data released last month showed that while The City’s population continued to slide from 2021 to 2022, the drop off was significantly smaller than the previous year, when San Francisco lost the largest share of residents of any U.S. city following the pandemic.
The City's population dwindled by 7% between 2020 and 2022, the steepest of any Bay Area county, with the vast majority lost in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
San Francisco’s total population stands at 808,437. It was 873,959 in 2019.