Congratulations are in order for a pair of peregrine falcons who have been nesting on Alcatraz Island.
After a month-long incubation period and remarkably stormy weather, four chicks hatched earlier this month, the National Park Service has announced. The event was captured through remote monitoring by park biologists.
"For 2023, four eggs were laid in early March," said Lidia D'Amico, a biologist at Golden Gate National Recreation Area. "As an important breeding colony for waterbirds, the National Park Service ensures protections during the nesting season and provides close-up viewing opportunities to visitors of a unique assemblage of colonial waterbirds."
In 2020, Lawrencium, a female falcon who was born in the University of California, Berkeley's clock tower, started nesting with her mate on Alcatraz, which was the first time peregrines had done so in the island's recorded history, according to the NPS.
The duo have fledged two to three chicks each season since then.
Alcatraz has been a haven for birds, largely because of the lack of predators. Western gulls, black-crowned night-herons, snowy egrets and cormorants are just a handful of species that raise their young on the island. Peregrines remain the apex predators, meaning they can sometimes be seen preying on other colonies.
Teresa Ely, senior program manager at the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy's Golden Gate Raptor Observatory, says that "the efforts to monitor nesting peregrines on Alcatraz are very exciting."
"Their local population has rebounded and it's amazing to see these birds thrive in habitats that act as sanctuaries amongst urban landscapes," Ely added.
NPS biologists will observe the peregrines to gather more information on their nesting behavior, phenology, diet and the success of their fledglings.