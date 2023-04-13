Peregrine falcons

Peregrine falcons make their nests in shallow depressions, often along cliff edges.

 Courtesy of the National Park Service

Congratulations are in order for a pair of peregrine falcons who have been nesting on Alcatraz Island. 

After a month-long incubation period and remarkably stormy weather, four chicks hatched earlier this month, the National Park Service has announced. The event was captured through remote monitoring by park biologists. 

