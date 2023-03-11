22509000_web1_200826-SFE-PoliceCOVID-1_1

Women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States. Among San Francisco police, 14% of sworn officers and 17% of police leadership are women, the SFPD said.

The San Francisco Police Department announced it will sign a pledge to reaffirm the department's commitment to the recruitment and advancement of women in its ranks.

The SFPD said in a statement it will be taking part in the 30x30 Initiative, which is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations dedicated to advancing "the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States."

