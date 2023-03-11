The San Francisco Police Department announced it will sign a pledge to reaffirm the department's commitment to the recruitment and advancement of women in its ranks.
The SFPD said in a statement it will be taking part in the 30x30 Initiative, which is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations dedicated to advancing "the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States."
According to the initiative, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States. Among San Francisco police, 14% of sworn officers and 17% of police leadership are women, the SFPD said.
However, the department said in a statement that it is "not satisfied with these statistics."
"I am committed to a diverse workforce ensuring equal representation of women," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. "My commitment started in 2017 as part of the Department of Justice Collaborative Reform Initiatives and our participation in the... initiative enhances our ability to realize our diversity goal."
The SFPD's participation in the 30x30 Initiative – which is composed of more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the United States and Canada – will allow the department to assess the current state of its gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities and develop solutions to eliminate barriers.
The strategies developed will specifically address recruitment, hiring, retention, promotion and agency culture.
"The contributions women make to the San Francisco Police Department and our City are invaluable, and they deserve improved experiences and representation in law enforcement that reflect that," Scott said. "The recruitment, retention and advancement of women is a priority of mine and our department. The SFPD will continue to make improvements in both our policies and culture that will benefit the female officers in our ranks today and the generations that will follow."
The 30x30 Initiative said research indicates women officers use less force and less excessive force in the field, are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits, are seen by communities as being more honest and compassionate, make fewer discretionary arrests and see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.