The SFPD did not release the sergeant's name in accordance with his family's wishes for privacy, and his condition was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

A San Francisco Police Department sergeant was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a fallen tree, the department announced on Wednesday.

The on-duty sergeant – a 16-year veteran of the police force – was driving a vehicle in the 800 block of Brotherhood Way, just north of the San Francisco Golf Club, just before 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the tree fell onto his car, according to the SFPD.

