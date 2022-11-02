"We had no reports of this. That's it," a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said in response to The Examiner's emailed questions about whether trick-or-treaters encountered candy-colored fentanyl on Halloween.
San Francisco police say there were no reports of trick-or-treaters receiving "rainbow" fentanyl on Halloween, nor of any homes distributing it.
This follows warnings from District Attorney Jenkins last month that "dealers have decided to try to disguise this drug as something that's attractive to children" and widespread misinformation about the threat candy-colored fentanyl posed to children on the holiday.
Drug experts have roundly disputed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's August warning — and its subsequent echoing by Jenkins, national politicians and media reports — that fentanyl was being produced in bright colors to appeal to children and young people.
Fears of fentanyl are high locally and across the country, especially as the drug affects more children. Fentanyl and prescription opioids drove a nearly 500% increase in overdose-related deaths in The City between 2015 and 2020, according to the San Francisco City Attorney's Office. Citing state data, Bay Area News Group reported on Sunday that fentanyl accounted for nearly one in five deaths of Californians aged 15-24 in 2020 and 2021.
In announcing last month that her office would take a tougher stance against drug dealing and use in The City, Jenkins said she was starting a "war on fentanyl" rather than restarting the war on drugs. She said she had to "give a lesson" to her 6-year-old daughter "about not eating something that looks like candy because it can kill her." Jenkins also claimed that fentanyl deliberately disguised the drug "as something that's attractive to children."
The California Department of Public Health didn't say in a September letter to school administrators that the brightly colored fentanyl was being used to target children, only warning of its presence. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told FOX News that same month that federal officials hadn't seen the drug in elementary schools nor in Halloween candy.
The District Attorney didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment on Wednesday, which included questions asking how rainbow fentanyl was being marketed to children beyond its appearance.
Other politicians went further than Jenkins, as a number of Republican leaders and groups falsely claimed — on the eve of the midterm elections — that rainbow fentanyl would be found in children's Halloween baskets. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chamber's highest-ranking Democrat, also invoked Halloween when warning of candy-colored fentanyl's risk to children.
"For all intents and purposes, the rainbow fentanyl story is nothing more than a moral panic," Ryan Marino, an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine, told the Post in a story published five days before Halloween.
According to Brown University addiction medicine researcher Brandon del Pozo, that distracts from what's really needed to address the opioid crisis.
"We're forgoing good solid basic public health and safety information that could be used to reverse overdoses, link people to treatment and save lives," he told NPR last month.
