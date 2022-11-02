Hard Candy mix

"We had no reports of this. That's it," a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said in response to The Examiner's emailed questions about whether trick-or-treaters encountered candy-colored fentanyl on Halloween.

San Francisco police say there were no reports of trick-or-treaters receiving "rainbow" fentanyl on Halloween, nor of any homes distributing it.

This follows warnings from District Attorney Jenkins last month that "dealers have decided to try to disguise this drug as something that's attractive to children" and widespread misinformation about the threat candy-colored fentanyl posed to children on the holiday.

