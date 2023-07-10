San Francisco's top cop says he stands by Saturday's arrests and citations of more than 100 people — most of them minors — at the controversial and unofficial Dolores "hill bomb."
The San Francisco Police Department cited 81 youths and arrested 32 adults for rioting, conspiracy and remaining on the scene after officers ordered attendees to disperse from the annual skating event, which draws throngs of spectators to watch skaters speed down some of The City's hilliest streets.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott defended officers' actions at a Monday afternoon press conference, telling the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview that he was not involved in the decision to conduct the mass arrests, but supported the incident commander's choice to do so.
Scott added the crowd's aggression justified the use of tactical equipment.
"What is excessive about an officer putting on safety protective equipment when they are having explosives thrown at them?" Scott said on Monday.
What happened during Saturday's hill bomb
Police alleged that attendees vandalized several Muni cars, lit fires and injured a sergeant in the department during the event on Saturday.
Groups of skateboarders and bicyclists began arriving at Mission Dolores Park and surrounding areas about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Additional officers were sent to patrol the area and police erected street barricades on Dolores Street "to address public safety concerns and crowd control which have been issues for prior events."
Police said officers were sent to Cumberland and Dolores streets at about 7:10 p.m. to escort residents who were afraid to enter their homes due to hill bomb spectators lighting fireworks in the area. During that time, an unidentified 16-year-old boy allegedly spat in a police sergeant's face.
While the sergeant attempted to detain boy, police said a 15-year-old girl "tried to interfere" with the arrest. The sergeant suffered lacerations on his face and was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.
As additional officers detained and arrested the two teens, police said the onlooking crowd began to throw throw ignited fireworks, smoke bombs, glass bottles and cans. Police then ordered the crowd to disperse from the event about 7:15 p.m.
While officers attempted to get the crowds to leave the area, police said they received reports of gunshots near 18th and Church streets, where police found spectators blocking and vandalizing a Muni vehicle. Two other occupied Muni cars were also blocked and vandalized nearby, police said.
Just after 8:10 p.m., police alleged a group of about 200 people began removing barricades from 18th and Dolores streets and continued to defy police orders to leave the area. A group of officers followed the crowd to Dolores and Guerrero streets, conducting a mass arrest.
Police tactics prompt blowback
Mission Local reported officers in riot gear corralled and zip-tied the group of mostly young congregants before placing them onto two Muni buses to be taken to Mission Police Station, located about two blocks away from Mission Dolores Park.
The outlet also reported many of the teenagers were kept on the buses for several hours and were not released to their parents until early Sunday morning
Scott, the police chief, said in a prepared statement that night that the police crackdown was in the interest of preserving public safety.
"This dangerous and unlawful behavior put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse," Scott said. "This behavior will not be tolerated in our city and I thank our officers for taking action to hold those accountable who brazenly engaged in reckless and dangerous behavior and violated the law. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."
The department's use of force, particularly toward attendees who weren't adults, has prompted criticism from many corners of The City. Protestors gathered outside of the Mission police station on Sunday.
That same day, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called the department's tactics an "abuse of power" and a "waste of money.
"I’m ashamed of our City leadership for this type of militarization of our streets and attack on our youth," Preston tweeted on Sunday. "People deserve answers."
Last night scores of police officers were deployed to Dolores Street to disrupt an annual skateboarding tradition. Armed in riot gear, they issued dispersal orders, threatened tear gas, and then arrested, ziptied, and detained many children for hours. https://t.co/tacfWunweJ— Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) July 9, 2023
San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju similarly criticized the police response as a "misguided use of resources" and said it is unclear whether the arrested youths were questioned or read their Miranda rights.
"The militarized police response to a youth-led skateboarding event was a tremendous overreach that escalated tensions, endangered young people and onlookers, and violated people’s rights," Raju said.
Meanwhile, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club expressed outrage on Instagram and demanded "an immediate and comprehensive independent investigation" into the arrests made by the SFPD and a full explanation as to why the department deployed riot officers to the event.
Following Scott's press conference, Preston echoed those calls. He told KGO that he would ask the police commission to perform oversight of the department's strategy. Scott is scheduled to speak in front of the commission on Wednesday night.
History of the hill bomb
Spread largely through word of mouth, Mission Dolores Park's annual hill bomb has been an unauthorized phenomenon among the Bay Area skateboard community since as early as 2016, when the event came with major sponsorship from skate shops such as Snack Skateboards and FTC.
Past iterations have resulted in major injuries and at least one death.
In 2020, 23-year-old bicyclist Andrew Sanders died two days after striking his head following a collision with a skateboarder. A year prior to Sanders' death, skateboarder and entrepreneur Tomoko Oikawa fractured her skull and remained comatose for weeks after suffering a rough fall during the unsanctioned hill bomb.
In an interview with Bigfoot Magazine following her recovery, Oikawa said the unofficial event's rise in popularity has led to lapses is safety and an increase in disorder, similar to Saturday's disturbances.
"There’s now sideshows, fights, skaters jumping on cars and ambulances while homies are trying to go to the hospital after getting smoked," Oikawa told the skateboard magazine. "It’s just total mayhem, I remember when it used to be once a year and much safer, there were even side cones. Now people that don’t respect the skating community are putting matters into their hands, pushing it to happen more than once a year, and so many people are paying the price for it."
San Francisco previously settled a $275,000 lawsuit after a police sergeant shouldered and injured a skateboarder, allegedly causing him to fracture his ankle, during a 2017 hill bomb. A year later, Scott declined to discipline the officer.