San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, pictured above speaking at an event in Union Square on May 16, 2023, defended the department's tactics during Saturday's controversial "hill bomb" event.

San Francisco's top cop says he stands by Saturday's arrests and citations of more than 100 people — most of them minors  — at the controversial and unofficial Dolores "hill bomb." 

The San Francisco Police Department cited 81 youths and arrested 32 adults for rioting, conspiracy and remaining on the scene after officers ordered attendees to disperse from the annual skating event, which draws throngs of spectators to watch skaters speed down some of The City's hilliest streets.

