Hayes Street will stay slow, at least for another month.
Following neighborhood backlash, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) agreed on Tuesday to keep Hayes Street car-free on weekends at least until the end of August.
The 400 block of Hayes Street, between Octavia and Gough streets, was one of more than 30 city streets blocked off to vehicle traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to promote outdoor recreation at a safe distance. But the SFMTA-run program, called “Shared Streets,” was slated to eliminate its Hayes Street closure on July 31 after The City opted against renewing the permit.
On Monday, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston sent a letter to the SFMTA urging them to reconsider the decision, citing the environmental and safety benefits of fewer cars on the road and the advantages of “providing safe recreation space to families.”
The sentiments were backed by multiple neighborhood advocacy groups, including the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association and the Hayes Valley Merchants Association. The latter holds the permit to close the streets on weekends.
Now, their appeals have been answered, at least temporarily. The street will remain car-free for at least an additional month, while the involved agencies and organizations determine their “long-term plans,” Mayor London Breed wrote on Twitter.
Ex // Top Stories
Following last year's Men's World Cup Village that drew over 12,000 spectators, matches will be live-streamed at three locations
An unclear resolution to rehire laid off faculty causes confusion and growing waitlists
Footage of the stunning crash has been viewed more than 750,000 times on Twitter
“We want to do everything we can to support Hayes Valley merchants and community stakeholders,” SFMTA spokesperson Stephen Chun told The Examiner, in part. “We appreciate the support from the Mayor and Supervisor Preston’s office to get everyone rowing in the same direction and feel confident that working together we can come up with a long-term solution.”
Chun added that their discussions in recent months have centered around “emergency access concerns raised by the San Francisco Fire Department and opposition that was expressed by some Hayes Valley merchants and residents.”
The decision was met with support by Preston and other safe-street advocates. In a statement, Preston called the Hayes Valley Shared Spaces program “a transformative example of how we can transform our streets for the benefit of the entire community.”
“The discussion should be about how to make this program permanent, not when to shut it down,” he said.
The Hayes Street car closure, which began in August of 2020, lasts from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“We are pleased with the decision to extend the car-free weekends on Hayes Street,” Jennifer Laska, spokesperson for Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association, told The Examiner. “This will allow us time to work with SFFD and SFMTA to find solutions that will work for everyone and allow this cherished program to continue in Hayes Valley.”