Closed streets have polarized San Francisco

A portion of Hayes Street will remain car-free for at least an additional month

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Hayes Street will stay slow, at least for another month.

Following neighborhood backlash, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) agreed on Tuesday to keep Hayes Street car-free on weekends at least until the end of August.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong