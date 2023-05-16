spotlight Person in critical condition after falling off pier in the Presidio By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The San Francisco Fire Department received reports that a person fell into the water along Torpedo Wharf on Tuesday morning. Courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man is in critical condition after falling into the bay at Torpedo Wharf in the Presidio on Tuesday morning. The San Francisco Fire Department said a man who was collecting cans fell into the water shortly after 10 a.m. Jonathan Baxter, the department's public information officer, said in a Twitter post. "Witnesses described this individual as struggling to stay afloat and quickly became submerged underwater," he added. SFFD arrived on scene with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service, and deployed rescue swimmers, boats, helicopters and divers from the fire department's dive team. Baxter said that the divers were able to locate the man at the base of San Francisco Bay. He received immediate life-saving measures from the fire department and paramedics before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition. jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sffd Presidio Rescue James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest SF leaders tout state law for expunging some conviction records Updated 6 min ago Person in critical condition after falling off pier in the Presidio Updated 41 min ago San Francisco gets new Apple Music and Apple Maps features Updated 33 min ago BART officer resigns over alleged use of racist slurs Updated 3 hrs ago SF supe, prez call for state, federal probe of Banko Brown killing Updated 4 hrs ago EX//TECH: The Coinbase counter-offensive Updated 5 hrs ago Our Partners The Untold Story: When Redevelopment Built A SOMA Community Instead Of Tearing It Down Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco