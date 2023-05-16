Torpedo Wharf

The San Francisco Fire Department received reports that a person fell into the water along Torpedo Wharf on Tuesday morning. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department

One man is in critical condition after falling into the bay at Torpedo Wharf in the Presidio on Tuesday morning. 

The San Francisco Fire Department said a man who was collecting cans fell into the water shortly after 10 a.m. Jonathan Baxter, the department's public information officer, said in a Twitter post. 

