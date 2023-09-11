Cow Hollow sinkhole

Debris and mud eventually spilled over to Greenwich and Steiner streets, causing some parts of the pavement to buckle, as captured in the picture above. 

 Courtesy of Union Street SF/ X (formerly Twitter)

An intersection near San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood experienced its second water main break in less than a year on Sunday night, disrupting traffic, businesses and residents in the surrounding area well into the next day.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission told The Examiner that a 16-inch water main break, which would later affect a nearby 8-inch water main, was reported at the intersection of Union and Fillmore streets just before midnight on Sunday. A water main break at the same intersection last November flooded nearby streets, forced the evacuation of two nearby buildings and prompted a shelter-in-place order.

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting