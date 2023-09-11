An intersection near San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood experienced its second water main break in less than a year on Sunday night, disrupting traffic, businesses and residents in the surrounding area well into the next day.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission told The Examiner that a 16-inch water main break, which would later affect a nearby 8-inch water main, was reported at the intersection of Union and Fillmore streets just before midnight on Sunday. A water main break at the same intersection last November flooded nearby streets, forced the evacuation of two nearby buildings and prompted a shelter-in-place order.
The SFPUC said that crews worked through the night to fix the cast-iron water main, which was installed in 1949. Nearly 20% of The City’s water pipes are at least 100 years old, and the agency said many water mains are “aging and nearing the end of their working life."
Stefani posted on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, that city staff were on site as of Monday morning doing in-person outreach to businesses and homes impacted by the water main break.
"Early this morning, I learned about the water main break and sinkhole in Cow Hollow, which have caused significant disruptions in the neighborhood," said Stefani in a statement to The Examiner.
"Since then, I've been in direct contact with all city departments involved in the emergency response, and my staff is on-site to provide support to affected residents and businesses. My primary focus at this moment is providing assistance to those impacted," she added.
SFPUC officials said crews are working to restore water service as soon as possible. As of writing, the SFPUC said that customers in the surrounding area are experiencing intermittent water service, as well as temporary service interruptions.
PG&E crews are on site to isolate a gas main, according to SFPUC officials. Once they have completed that work, SFPUC crews will resume working on the water mains.