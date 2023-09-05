San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday launched a new campaign to educate people on when to call — and what number to dial — when they see someone in crisis on city streets.
“Okay to Call” aims to help people distinguish between when they should call 311 for non-emergencies and when they should call 911 and speak with an emergency dispatcher.
"We want people to know what to do, what number to call, and what's supposed to happen afterwards,” Francis Zamora, a spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Management, told The Examiner.
And no matter what the circumstances, The City emphasized that it is always OK to call for help.
If a person appears to be at risk of harming themselves or others, The City is asking people to call 911. The same should be done when a person is unresponsive and may have overdosed.
Section Chief Michael Mason of the San Francisco Fire Department’s Community Paramedics Division recommends approaching a person who may be overdosing — or having some other health issue — with a loud voice and saying “Hi, I’m checking on you,” and “I’m worried about you.”
He said it’s also OK to nudge their shoulder and, if the person is unresponsive, that’s a sign to call 911.
But if a member of the public is uncomfortable making that approach, Mason said it’s OK just to call for help.
“We would rather you activate 911,” Mason said.
Mason said callers should not hesitate to call for fear that the person in need of help will be charged with a crime or due to concerns about overburdening first responders.
Those are “compassionate concerns,” adding that firefighters respond to hundreds of calls for service every day and, in 150 years, “our response rate is 100%.”
“You’re not overwhelming us, we would rather respond quickly, find out someone’s OK, than the opposite scenario, which can be very grim,” Mason said.
For an issue like an encampment blocking a street — which doesn’t pose an immediate safety risk — The City wants people to call 311 or file a report through the online 311 system.
If it’s unclear whether 911 or 311 is the right choice, The City suggests dialing 911.
San Francisco officials are imploring the public to trust that dispatchers know the right resources to deploy to any given situation. Whether responding to a 311 or 911 call, The City has a slate of outreach teams who can respond and offer resources.
“We will respond with the best, most appropriate resource for the incident,” Mason said.
Campaign materials will be plastered on bus advertisements, in social media, and on posters tacked up in busy commercial corridors.
The messaging was crafted after months of workshops and focus groups with residents, business leaders, city employees and others.
Outreach teams
In recent years, The City has increasingly created and leaned on various outreach teams to spearhead its response to social issues like homelessness. The roster of these teams can be confusing to the average San Franciscan.
To help clarify the confusion and streamline The City’s offerings, it is placing them all under a single name, the Coordinated Street Response Program, led by the Department of Emergency Management.
For example, the department of Public Health has a Bridge & Engagement Services Team (BEST) which focuses exclusively on people experiencing homelessness. It targets specific neighborhoods and aims to make deep connections with people who require services.
“We are street-based behavioral health engagement for people who are really entrenched in experiencing homelessness as well as ongoing chronic behavioral health and often physical health problems,” explained Kathleeen Johnson-Silk, the program’s manager.
The aim is to connect people to help, whether that be in the form of obtaining medication or getting housing.
“We really focus on immediate goals,” Johnson-Silk said. “Whatever that immediate (goal) is — even shelter — we work with them on that.”
The team’s operations have been refined over the last year, emphasizing regular connection with people on the street rather than single encounters and establishing an “everyday presence” in a neighborhood, said Krista Gaeta, a director of strategic initiatives for the Department of Public Health.
Though it can be as consequential as a connection to detox, BEST’s assistance is sometimes as simple as buying a bag of dog food.
“We’re talking about people with long stories,” Johnson-Silk said. “It gets lost that they're also sick of conditions on the street. Oftentimes, we hear from them that they’re ready for a change.”
More information about the campaign is available at sf.gov/okaytocall.