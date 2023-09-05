25393122_web1_21060-SFE-streetoutreach_1

Members of the Street Crisis Response Team speak with a person along Market Street. (Courtesy SFDPH)

San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday launched a new campaign to educate people on when to call — and what number to dial — when they see someone in crisis on city streets. 

“Okay to Call” aims to help people distinguish between when they should call 311 for non-emergencies and when they should call 911 and speak with an emergency dispatcher.

