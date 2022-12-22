When Sarah Gentile’s 17-year-old son came to her saying he was suicidal, she knew he needed help, and fast.

Her son, who is now 25, knew he needed help, too. He had been diagnosed at age 8 with major depressive disorder, which Gentile said runs in the family, but the latest episode was noticeably more acute. So he came to his parents, and they rushed him to the emergency room at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like