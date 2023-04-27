The Bay Area will get a sneak peak of a highly anticipated Disney+ series about the Asian American experience.
The first two episodes of the upcoming show “American Born Chinese” will be screened at CAAMFest 2023, the annual Asian American film festival in San Francisco and Oakland hosted by the Center for Asian American Media, organizers announced on Tuesday.
The series, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting May 24, is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, a Bay Area native, UC Berkeley graduate and former teacher at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland.
The book, released in 2006, is a coming-of-age story about a Chinese-American teenager struggling with his identity growing up in a primarily white American culture. It secured a trove of awards and garnered widespread acclaim, such as being named the San Francisco Chronicle’s Best Book of the Year, winning Amazon’s Best Graphic Novel/Comic of the Year and the Best Book Award from The Chinese American Librarians Association.
The TV adaptation features a star-studded cast of Asian-American actors. The lineup includes the Oscar-winning and nominated stars of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, comedians Ronny Chieng and Jimmy O. Yang, and longtime and prolific actor James Hong.
The special two episode preview will be screened at the Castro Theatre on May 13 at 3 p.m. Yang will be in attendance along with the show creator Kelvin Yu, an Emmy-award winning writer and the executive producer of the Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers.” There will be a question and answer session following the screenings.
Tickets for the 41st annual CAAMFest, which spans from May 11 to May 21 at venues across Oakland and San Francisco, are available here.