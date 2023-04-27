Michelle Yeoh in American Born Chinese

Michelle Yeoh in the new Disney+ series "American Born Chinese." The first two episodes will be screened at the Castro Theatre as part of CAAMFest 2023.

 Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

The Bay Area will get a sneak peak of a highly anticipated Disney+ series about the Asian American experience.

The first two episodes of the upcoming show “American Born Chinese” will be screened at CAAMFest 2023, the annual Asian American film festival in San Francisco and Oakland hosted by the Center for Asian American Media, organizers announced on Tuesday.

