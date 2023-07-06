Hotel Adagio

The Hotel Adagio is among three properties an east coast real estate firm claims they were overtaxed on.

An East Coast real estate firm is suing San Francisco to try and recoup nearly $8 million in back taxes on luxurious hotels.

Virginia-based Park Hotels & Resort last month filed three lawsuits against San Francisco, claiming it overtaxed them on three of The City’s most popular hotels: Le Meridien, the Hotel Adagio and the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco.

