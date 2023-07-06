An East Coast real estate firm is suing San Francisco to try and recoup nearly $8 million in back taxes on luxurious hotels.
Virginia-based Park Hotels & Resort last month filed three lawsuits against San Francisco, claiming it overtaxed them on three of The City’s most popular hotels: Le Meridien, the Hotel Adagio and the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco.
The litigation comes three weeks after the company defaulted on its $275 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan that helps pay for the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 San Francisco, which they plan to remove from their portfolio.
Park Hotels & Resorts Chairman and CEO Thomas Baltimore called the decision “very difficult, but necessary” so that the company can reduce its San Francisco footprint and save money.
The lawsuits allege that The City “erroneously and illegally imposed” property taxes on the three hotels. When the properties were acquired in 2019, Park Hotels valued them, in total, at approximately $353 million with a $10.6 million tax transfer fee.
The next year, the City and County of San Francisco Office of the Assessor-Recorder valued the properties at around $532 million and notified the real estate firm that “insufficient transfer taxes were paid,” the lawsuit said.
But Park Hotels alleged that their assessment was “based on an inaccurate and unlawful valuation methodology and is, therefore, erroneous.”
In February, Park Hotels appealed the assessment to the San Francisco County Assessment Appeals Board, which determined the three properties were worth $484 million, in between The City and real estate firms valuations.
The company is seeking approximately $8 million refund in transfer tax payments, along with attorneys fees and additional costs.
In addition, Park Hotels already sold off two of the properties involved in the lawsuit: Le Meridien in The Financial District for $221.5 million and the Hotel Adagio near Union Square. Both sales were announced in 2021.
A spokesperson for The City Attorney’s Office told The Examiner on Thursday that they had not received the lawsuit, but would comment when it does.