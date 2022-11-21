Shoppers at Macy's Union Square visit with a puppy from the San Francisco SPCA in 2017. Puppies and kittens are back in the store's windows for the first time since 2019. (Jessica Christian/The Examiner)
A litter of kittens on display at Macy's Union Square Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in San Francisco. The San Francisco SPCA teamed again to display animals in the store's windows. (Tomas Ovalle/AP Images for Macy’s, Inc.)
Adorable, adoptable dogs and cats are back in Union Square storefront windows, just in time for San Franciscans to celebrate the holidays.
Macy's started showcasing furry friends from the San Francisco SPCA in its store windows last week, resuming a holiday tradition that was paused the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can catch a glimpse of the animals between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through New Year's Day, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas when the store is closed.
In addition, the organization's Animal Assisted Therapy team will bring therapy animals to the store between 4 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 29, noon and 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 2 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.
And, yes, you'll be able to pet and snuggle with them.
"This favorite tradition not only brings joy to holiday shoppers, but more importantly, it has helped more than 10,000 animals find loving homes," Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA, said of the 36-year partnership in a release.
The Union Square Macy's will also donate $5,000 to the SPCA, and shoppers can donate new pet toys, blankets, flat sheets and towels at the location's eighth floor.