Adorable, adoptable dogs and cats are back in Union Square storefront windows, just in time for San Franciscans to celebrate the holidays.

Macy's started showcasing furry friends from the San Francisco SPCA in its store windows last week, resuming a holiday tradition that was paused the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A puppy sits in the window of Macy's Union Square in 2017. Window shoppers can say hello to a furry friend there once again this holiday season. (Jessica Christian/The Examiner)

