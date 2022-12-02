Fred Armisen in a chair

SF Sketchfest on Friday announced numerous additions to next year’s lineup, highlighted by former Saturday Night Live standout and star of the hit T.V. show “Portlandia” Fred Armisen.

 Tony Cenicola/The New York Times

San Francisco’s nationally renowned comedy festival has made some of its biggest additions yet to its celebrity-filled 2023 event.

