Or an infamous one, depending upon how you felt on Tuesdays at noon.
The long-awaited upgrades to The City’s 119 emergency warning sirens are set to begin within the next six months.
The outdoor public warning system was taken offline in 2019, months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of a planned two-year upgrade that was said to cost as much as $2.5 million to address its vulnerability to hackers.
Said upgrade was never completed, but Mayor London Breed and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin announced Thursday that The City has identified a source of funds for the upgrades. The initial ones are estimated to cost $5 million.
Breed said the devastating Maui wildfires earlier this month provided “a tragic example of how important emergency notifications to residents, businesses and tourists are.”
“(Although) we historically have had minimal need to use the sirens in San Francisco, we must be ready when the time comes,” said Breed, whose office pointed to increasingly erratic — and damaging — weather to hit The City over the past decade as a consequence of climate change.
San Francisco first installed the sirens in 1942 to warn of potential air raids during World War II. Emergency officials in The City tested the system, like clockwork, every Tuesday at noon until Dec. 11, 2019.
The Department of Emergency Management said the system would undergo necessary upgrades to address concerns about reliability and security. In April 2018, the Department of Technology said it had addressed a security vulnerability. Still, security researchers demonstrated days later that it wouldn’t take much for hackers to commandeer the sirens and play the messages of their choice.
Since the sirens have gone offline, The City has relied upon geo-targeted alerts to cell phones, the TV emergency alert system, and the opt-in text service known as AlertSF, which sends email, text messages, and phone calls about emergencies.
“Bringing back the outdoor public warning sirens adds an additional layer of redundancy to our overall alert and warning system in San Francisco,” Mary Ellen Carroll, the emergency department’s executive director, said in a statement on Thursday.