Buena Vista Horace Mann School

Workers first detected the lead and arsenic last month as part of preparation for modernization work on the 100-year-old building following the district's allotment more than a year ago of $40 million in funds from a 2016 bond measure.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

As San Francisco counts down the last days of the year, students, families, faculty and staff at a K-8 school are counting down the days until vital test results come back.

The San Francisco Unified School District told The Examiner that the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's test results of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School's water fixtures are expected before classes resume Jan. 3.  

