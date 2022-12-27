Workers first detected the lead and arsenic last month as part of preparation for modernization work on the 100-year-old building following the district's allotment more than a year ago of $40 million in funds from a 2016 bond measure.
As San Francisco counts down the last days of the year, students, families, faculty and staff at a K-8 school are counting down the days until vital test results come back.
The San Francisco Unified School District told The Examiner that the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's test results of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School's water fixtures are expected before classes resume Jan. 3.
High levels of lead and arsenic were detected earlier this month two feet beneath the soil of the school's garden and courtyard, forcing the schoolyard's closure "until further notice" and the soil's excavation over the winter break.
Subsequent tests of the school's water faucets as the semester wound down revealed elevated levels of lead in three of 11 that were evaluated, prompting their removal.
Community members donated "extensive amounts" of water bottles to the school over the last week of the semester, which ended on Dec. 16. Sara Mokhtari-Fox, an eighth-grade teacher at the school and a union organizer with the United Educators of San Francisco, said the donated water would also benefit the approximately 60 homeless people who stay at the school overnight.
But the school and its community are reeling from yet another facility issue in a long line of them.
"We shouldn't have to get to that point to get what we deserve, what we've already been named as needing," Mokhtari-Fox told The Examiner. "And whether or not the levels of lead are super dangerous or not, it's another traumatic event that our children have had to live through, and it feels like a direct result of district negligence of our school building and community."
Debate centers on de-tracking and why only 9% of Black students are meeting state math standards
District officials have said they will reimburse parents who pay for lead-level blood tests of their children, although the teachers union has said many families don't have the resources to await repayment — especially following the district's own issues with paying staff.
While union organizers appreciated the district's swift response, Mokhtari-Fox said it caused confusion among the campus community, particularly as test results were initially presented without much context.
Removing the garden's soil, rather than conducting a risk assessment, also left the school without its only green space, which was also the most frequently accessed one for many of the campus' students.
"Our kids love that garden," she said. "Our kids use that as a place of solitude, of a place to be outside, and enjoy, and resolve problems and deescalate. So, you know, there's that little place of peace that's no longer there."
Mokhtari-Fox said the community has been "resilient," but she said she wasn't sure how many more issues the school's staff could handle.
"It's not just a shock and traumatic event, but it's a lot of planning and extra coordination," Mokhtari-Fox said, adding that "every year it feels like not only are we living through trauma, but we're adding work to our plates, which are already overflowing."
"Like, it would be so nice to make it to one school year without something like this happening to our community," she said.