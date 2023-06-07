UnionSquare_VacantStoreFronts_27Mar2023-288.JPG

A proposal would encourage small businesses to fill commercial vacancies in certain parts of The City with easier approval processes.

With San Francisco facing a turbulent road to economic recovery, Mayor London Breed and three supervisors have introduced legislation that would make it easier for small businesses to fill commercial vacancies in The City. 

The proposed legislation makes changes to The City's permitting process and restrictions on ground floor commercial space, which the mayor's office said would benefit bars, restaurants and other small businesses.

