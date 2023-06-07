With San Francisco facing a turbulent road to economic recovery, Mayor London Breed and three supervisors have introduced legislation that would make it easier for small businesses to fill commercial vacancies in The City.
The proposed legislation makes changes to The City's permitting process and restrictions on ground floor commercial space, which the mayor's office said would benefit bars, restaurants and other small businesses.
"Small business owners are some of our most creative people and we want our City to work in concert to get them to 'yes' when it comes to bringing their ideas to life," Breed said in a statement on Tuesday. "We must change our system of burdensome regulation, taxes, and fees. This legislation is a major milestone towards this effort."
The proposal comes as The City contends with headline-grabbing retail closures and departures, especially downtown and around Union Square.
Supervisors Joel Engardio, Matt Dorsey and Myrna Melgar introduced the legislation alongside Breed, whose $14.6 annual budget proposal would back the bill by extending a city program waiving the cost of applicable fees and permits for small businesses.
Cynthia Huie, president of the Small Business Commission, said the group was "very enthusiastic about the proposed extension of First Year Free," as well as changes to the planning code.
What would change for San Francisco small businesses
The proposal would allow "professional services," such as accounting or consulting businesses, to open in a ground floor space.
Businesses with multiple uses, known as "flexible retail," would also be allowed to open on ground floors along The City's commercial corridors. Among other requirements, these businesses must currently operate in Districts 1, 4, 5, 10 or 11.
The legislation would lift restrictions on new bars in Jackson Square and along Pacific Avenue, Haight, Sacramento and Union streets, as well as restrictions on restaurants in Chinatown, Jackson Square and along Haight and Taraval streets.
California's new liquor license, Type 90, will also be incorporated into the San Francisco planning code. The license allows music venues to serve alcohol when children are present.
Nighttime entertainment venues, bars and restaurants with full liquor licenses would, under the legislation, be able to participate in a San Francisco Planning Department program expediting the approval hearing process.
Businesses with patios that are at least 10 years old and weren't permitted, meanwhile, can legalize them without a hearing. Others along commercial corridors on The City's east side, meanwhile, would face fewer hurdles to transition to a different kind of business.