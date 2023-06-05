Monkeypox lab

Clinical lab scientist Naomi Iwai processes monkeypox samples in the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab.

With Pride Month underway, San Francisco public health officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves from mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) by receiving the two-dose vaccine regimen.

This time last year, cases in the U.S. and Europe caused international alarm. By late July, San Francisco had declared a local health emergency in an effort to contain the outbreak.

