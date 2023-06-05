With Pride Month underway, San Francisco public health officials are encouraging residents to protect themselves from mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) by receiving the two-dose vaccine regimen.
This time last year, cases in the U.S. and Europe caused international alarm. By late July, San Francisco had declared a local health emergency in an effort to contain the outbreak.
Now, health and government officials are advising unvaccinated individuals, especially those in groups which could be disproportionately affected, to get the preventive doses ahead of the summer season and The City's pride festivities.
Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus, which can result in a painful rash and fever. The virus primarily spreads through sustained skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids, which can occur at crowded events, sexual contact or sharing clothing or bedding. The infection is rarely fatal and usually resolves on its own within two weeks or a month.
In May, San Francisco had no new reported cases of mpox, according to city data. But that's no reason to let your guard down, city officials warn.
"Cases of mpox in San Francisco remain low, however, we remain watchful, as several new cases have recently been reported in other parts of the country," said San Francisco Health Officer, Susan Philip in a press release.
"We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Pride," she said.
In San Francisco, 95% of The City's nearly 850 total documented cases since 2022 were reported in men, according to the SFDPH. Almost 70% of those infected reported their sexual orientation as "Gay, Lesbian or Same-Gender Loving."
Last year, a few large Pride events, including the Electroluxx Pride Party and the Burning Man Afterglow party, informed attendees of possible mpox exposures and offered resources around vaccination and health care.
Throughout July 2022, cases climbed in San Francisco and across the nation. The City went from 89 reported cases at the end of June to just under 500 at the end of the next month.
Rollout of the vaccine, called Jynneos, had an initially rocky start. A sudden surge in global demand left cities struggling to find enough of the vaccine. Lines snaked around clinics and residents waited hours for their initial dose, only to be turned away when supplies ran out. Those who couldn't spend their day waiting for the vaccine had few options.
Frustration emerged from the public around the lack of cohesive mpox messaging and resources from The City.
"San Francisco in the 80ss pioneered a national model for the response to the AIDS crisis. We pioneered a model for the COVID crisis. But we are not pioneering a response to the monkeypox crisis," said Tom Temprano, political director for the statewide LBGTQ civil rights organization Equality California, at a city meeting in July last year.
A local health emergency took effect on Aug. 1 and cases slowed by the fall. San Francisco has now administered over 50,000 doses of the vaccine among residents and non-residents. Since the start of this year, only four new cases have been reported in San Francisco.
The vaccine is no longer considered to be in short supply, and anyone is eligible to receive the two shots, which are given 28 days apart. Those at a higher risk of exposure to the virus, like those with HIV, health professionals and sex workers, are recommended to get the vaccine.
The City has a full list of places offering the regimen to walk-ins or via appointment.