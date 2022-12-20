Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has plans to open its first psychiatric hospital specializing in youth needs. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As a mental health crisis continues to impact children and teenagers across the nation, San Francisco announced today plans to open its first psychiatric hospital specializing in youth needs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The plans will be funded by a new $33.7 million state grant to the San Francisco Department of Public Health and will include a 12-bed psychiatric inpatient program and a 24-slot intensive behavioral health outpatient program.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like