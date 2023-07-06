San Francisco paramedics are training to place people experiencing mental health emergencies on involuntary psychiatric – or 5150 – hospitalization holds.
Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday that at least 23 San Francisco Fire Department community paramedics attached to the department's Street Crisis Response Team are receiving the training as part of a city-wide effort to "better serve people experiencing mental health emergencies."
Those who undergo the training will join a force of 55 other paramedics who have already received the specific behavioral health training needed to initiate the holds.
Only community paramedics who hold the rank of captain currently have the authority to place patients under involuntary hospitalizations, though a 2021 revision to the San Francisco Health Code will expand that authority to lower ranked paramedics on Monday.
Breed said in a prepared statement that expanding the training to more emergency responders equips them to provide patients the proper aid needed in times of distress.
"This new program will give SFFD community paramedics the tools to better help people experiencing a mental health emergency," Breed said. "When someone fits the criteria of a 5150 hold, it is critical that they receive care in a timely manner. This is about getting people the help and care they need in their moment of crisis."
The California Welfare and Institutions code holds that a person who poses a danger to themselves or others, or who is "gravely disabled," as a result of a mental health disorder can be placed by authorities into custody for 72 hours – beginning at the time the person is detained – to undergo "assessment, evaluation, and crisis intervention."
From 2021 to 2022, there were more than 13.6 million holds conducted at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, California Pacific Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, Saint Mary’s Medical Center and UCSF, according to the mayor's office.