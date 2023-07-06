Hospital staff shortages create stress and strain for San Francisco nurses

A 2021 revision to the San Francisco Health Code will expand the authority to place patients on 5150 holds to paramedics who have completed the requisite training.

San Francisco paramedics are training to place people experiencing mental health emergencies on involuntary psychiatric – or 5150 – hospitalization holds.

Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday that at least 23 San Francisco Fire Department community paramedics attached to the department's Street Crisis Response Team are receiving the training as part of a city-wide effort to "better serve people experiencing mental health emergencies."

