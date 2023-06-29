Palace of Fine Arts pickleball

The Palace of Fine Arts will add three new pickleball courts to the five indoor venues that already exist in San Francisco. 

 Courtesy of San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department

San Francisco's newest pickleball courts are swapping parks for the Palace of Fine Arts. 

Beginning July 11, one of San Francisco's most iconic monuments will house three indoor courts. Bay Area picklers can reserve 90-minute spots between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays via the Recreation and Park Department's tennis and pickleball online reservation system

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting