San Francisco's newest pickleball courts are swapping parks for the Palace of Fine Arts.
Beginning July 11, one of San Francisco's most iconic monuments will house three indoor courts. Bay Area picklers can reserve 90-minute spots between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays via the Recreation and Park Department's tennis and pickleball online reservation system.
The courts are located in the venue's exhibition center, allowing them to be assembled and taken down as needed. They will also be able to host parties and other private events.
The Palace was chosen for its historic ties as it housed tennis courts in the 20th century. The courts will be operated in partnership between Rec and Park, which owns the Palace; Non Plus Ultra, the company that leases the exhibition center; and DinkSF, a pickleball organization that will offer classes and clinics from coaches certified with the Professional Pickleball Registry.
"There is a growing demand for courts in San Francisco and this is a very creative solution to get more courts to the public," DinkSF's Lilly Murphy said. "It's also activating underutilized public space."
The Sports and Fitness Industry Association pegged pickleball, a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong, as the fastest growing sport in the U.S. for the third year in a row back in February. The group estimated there nearly 9 million players who are at least 6 years old, up from the 4.8 million who played in 2022.
That growth has been seen firsthand in San Francisco.
The Palace bumps the total number of pickleball courts in San Francisco to 67, including 59 outdoor courts and five indoor courts, according to parks officials. Oracle Park is also hosting a four-day pickleball event in July.
Of those spaces, 14 courts are specifically dedicated to the sport. Larsen Pickleball Complex, which opens in the fall at Stern Grove, will bring the total to 22.
The Palace of Fine Arts' courts will be tested to determine if additional ones can be built at the Palace and other indoor venues around The City.
"The number of indoor courts are very minimal in The City and especially on the north side of town, wind is a huge factor when you play on these outdoor courts," said Murphy. "The fact that we have indoor courts with no fog, no rain, no wind, it provides a wonderful pickleball experience."
Phil Ginsburg, general manager of San Francisco Rec and Park, said in a statement that The City "will continue to prioritize meeting demand while balancing the needs of our other sports communities." Those efforts include painting pickleball lines on repaved tennis courts, and the department providing portable, wheeled nets that can be rolled into place.
"We are thrilled to further expand access to pickleball, an incredibly social and inclusive sport that has brought joy to so many new players over the past few years," Ginsburg said.