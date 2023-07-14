Homeless and smoking fentanyl by the Tenderloin Community Elementary School

A man smokes outside the Tenderloin Community Elementary School on Turk Street in October.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco dropped off last month after record numbers were tallied in May.

There were 53 reported overdose deaths in June, a 32% drop from the 78 recorded in May. That month, 68 of the nearly 80 deaths were attributed to fentanyl. In June, 44 of the 53 deaths were attributed to fentanyl, according to the latest numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

