There were 53 reported overdose deaths in June, a 32% drop from the 78 recorded in May. That month, 68 of the nearly 80 deaths were attributed to fentanyl. In June, 44 of the 53 deaths were attributed to fentanyl, according to the latest numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
While represents an improvement in conditions, The City still has a long way to go, particularly as fentanyl appears more and more in other street drugs.
"Fentanyl's entry into the drug supply is a game changer," said Dr. Hillary Kunins, the director of behavioral health services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, in an update on Friday.
"Together with our community partners, we are working to save lives every day," she said. "We are aggressively working to make treatment easier to get into and stay in."
The City is focusing efforts on helping expand treatment options for those struggling with addiction, using medications like methadone and buprenorphine.
"This is the most effective form of treatment we currently have for opioid addiction," said Kunins. "And we want everyone to know that these medications are available for treatment in San Francisco."
To promote such treatment options the pharmacy and intake clinic at the Behavioral Health Access Center at 1380 Howard Street have increased their evening and weekend hours. More mobile sites in "highly impacted communities" have been added as well, said Kunins.
70 beds have been added for those transitioning from a treatment program but still need housing to maintain their sobriety and attend outpatient treatment.
More Department of Public Health neighborhood teams will be helping those experiencing homelessness, and a new "drop-in space" will be opened this summer for unhoused people to access "low-barrier" therapy.
The department also plans this year to double the 72,000 Naloxone kits distributed last year.
"These are just a handful of examples of the work we're doing every day to reduce overdoses and save lives," said Kunins. "The introduction of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which are more dangerous and addictive, has brought this crisis to both our country and city."