Rally to stop fentanyl deaths in San Francisco

A woman holds a sign at a rally to stop fentanyl deaths outside Turk and Hyde Mini Park in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco rose nearly 33% last month after a brief decline in June, according to city officials.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday there were 71 overdose deaths in July, representing a 31.5% increase over June (54). Of those July deaths, 62 were attributed to fentanyl. There were 78 accidental overdoses in May.

