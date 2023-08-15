Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco rose nearly 33% last month after a brief decline in June, according to city officials.
The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday there were 71 overdose deaths in July, representing a 31.5% increase over June (54). Of those July deaths, 62 were attributed to fentanyl. There were 78 accidental overdoses in May.
In all, San Francisco has recorded 453 accidental fatal overdoses in 2023, leaving The City on pace to surpass 800 deaths for the first time since 2020. There have been more overdose deaths through July than the first seven months of each of the preceding three years.
“It pains me to share that this is the highest overdose deaths that San Francisco has experienced,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the city’s health department, in a media briefing on Tuesday. “And it correlates with this overtaking of fentanyl into our drug supply."
Colfax called the new numbers “unacceptable” and said his department was committed to responding.
“Fentanyl continues to drive overdoses in San Francisco, with 80% of our city’s preliminary overdose deaths in 2023 caused by this drug,” said Colfax.
The latest medical examiner’s report also included the number of people who died from xylazine this year at 16. Also known as “tranq,” the drug is a non-opioid sedative used by veterinarians that has been increasingly found mixed in with fentanyl.
Ex // Top Stories
SF Mayor London Breed leaves vacation on Maui amid wildfires
Days before state regulators weigh in on self-driving cars’ expansion in The City, two Cruise rides show room for improvement
As federal prosecutors warn of enforcement in New York, David Chiu still supports nonprofit-run overdose prevention sites in The City
Last year, around 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills that the DEA seized contained tranq, according to a public safety alert the federal agency issued.
While more predominant in other parts of the country, tranq has emerged in California and the Bay Area this year, prompting a report from the medical examiner reevaluating overdose deaths from 2022 for the drug.
The report, which came out last month, found tranq or a novel synthetic opioid in 54 deaths. Tranq itself was identified in 15.
These latest overdose numbers come after Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed California Highway Patrol and California National Guard resources to The City earlier this summer to combat the crisis.
In the first six weeks, the state seized more than 9 pounds of fentanyl from the Tenderloin. At the beginning of July, the San Francisco Police Department said they had — upwards of 150 pounds — than in all of 2022.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health has expanded its efforts to address the crisis, increasing hours at the Behavioral Health Access Center, adding more beds to transitional sobriety housing, and planning this year to double the 72,000 Naloxone kits distributed last year.
“We are doing all that we can on multiple fronts to address the situation and to save lives,” said Colfax.