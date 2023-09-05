Louie Ramos

UCSF Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program Clinical Supervisor Louie Ramos, pictured above on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, has seen a major shift in young people using drugs. "They're being introduced to something that is more potent, more powerful than heroin," he said. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Tucked away on a Bayview corner is an outpost of the UCSF Division of Substance Abuse and Addiction Medicine.

Little more than a white van with a nurse inside and a small office next door offering drug counseling and other resources, this stop of The City-funded opiate treatment outpatient program serves Bayview residents suffering from addiction and behavioral health issues.

A mobile methadone clinic at the Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program

A mobile methadone clinic at the Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program at 1676 Newcomb Avenue in the Bayview in San Francisco on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. 

Ex // Top Stories

Jean Bruno recovering addict

Jean, 60, now nine months sober after suffering a lifetime of on again, off again addiction, standing on the roof of her new SoMa apartment building on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com