Tucked away on a Bayview corner is an outpost of the UCSF Division of Substance Abuse and Addiction Medicine.
Little more than a white van with a nurse inside and a small office next door offering drug counseling and other resources, this stop of The City-funded opiate treatment outpatient program serves Bayview residents suffering from addiction and behavioral health issues.
“When I first started out, heroin was a big thing, and of course, stimulants – cocaine, methamphetamines,” said Louie Ramos, the Bayview site’s clinical supervisor for a few months. “Now, it’s fentanyl.”
A drug counselor in San Francisco for nearly three decades, Ramos said the majority of his clients were HIV-positive and struggling with medical illnesses. But over the last few years, he has seen a major shift: More young people are coming into contact with fentanyl.
“They're being introduced to something that is more potent, more powerful than heroin,” he said.
The City celebrated National Overdose Awareness Day last week, and the Bayview site was one of seven around San Francisco offering education and resources like naloxone through the Department of Public Health.
But despite their efforts, and those of city and state officials working to combat the ongoing opioid crisis, overdose deaths are currently on track to surpass 800 this year, for the first time since 2020.
As The City searches for solutions, an approach that officials previously tried is back in the spotlight.
A study published last week showed that staff at the shuttered Tenderloin Center, The City’s first safe consumption site, reversed all 333 overdoses they encountered. The controversial center was only in operation for 11 months in 2022, and the report revealed it was burdened by a number of challenges, but some saw it as an essential strategy in combating the crisis.
“It wasn't surprising, it confirmed what dozens and dozens of other studies have shown about overdose prevention sites all over the world,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, an outspoken supporter of safe consumption and overdose prevention sites.
“They save lives and they help people build relationships with professionals that can guide them towards making real changes in their lives and getting involved in more serious treatment programs,” she said.
In the months since the center’s closure, Ronen has pushed for opening similar wellness hubs in other parts of The City, aiming for two more by the end of this year in SoMa and the Mission, and another in the Tenderloin early next year.
These sites would differ slightly from the Tenderloin Center, following instead the “New York model.” The City would fund most of the center’s services, while a nonprofit would run it and solely fund supervised drug use at the site.
“That's the only part that The City doesn't pay for,” Ronen said.
But District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey pushed back against the plan, which was funded by The City’s budget, advocating instead to use the nearly $20 million in funds for addiction services and treatment within jails.
“The only thing that changed was the definition of wellness hub,” he said. Dorsey’s stance on the issue is that if the funds aren’t being used specifically for safe consumption, they’d be better used elsewhere, like programs for people in custody. The City also doesn’t have a nonprofit partner willing to supervise drug use at the hubs.
“I will support supervised consumption sites when we're ready to move forward with them,” he said. “I think that is a worthwhile investment.”
Dorsey outlined these concerns in a letter penned to Mayor London Breed last month while the Board of Supervisors was on summer recess. He anticipates they will be brought up again when the board reconvenes this week.
As for Ronen, she’s also in discussions with the mayor to ensure that the initial plan is still moving forward despite Dorsey’s objections.
“More people are dying from the opioid epidemic than all of COVID-19,” said Ronen. “We shut down the entire city for COVID-19 … we have many more people dying and we're just twiddling our thumbs when there is a proven intervention that works that we could implement today.”
The Tenderloin Center also provided access to The City’s drug recovery programs and services, connecting people with housing and counseling, as well as showers and hot meals. They also used oxygen, not just naloxone, to reverse overdoses.
Oxygen can help mitigate the more severe symptoms brought on by withdrawal from naloxone, according to the study. Jean, a 60-year-old who lives in SoMa, knows all too well how traumatic overdoses can be.
“You are absolutely gone, and to be brought back, it's like an adrenaline rush,” said Jean, who asked to go by her first name due to privacy concerns. “All of a sudden, your heart's beating.”
Experiencing the immediate opioid withdrawal due to naloxone can also be jarring, she said.
“The first response is anger, ‘What the hell are you doing, why are you doing this?’” she said. “The response should be, ‘Hey, thank you very much, I really appreciate you saving my life.’ ”
But while in the throes of addiction, she said, her thought process was that whoever brought her back shouldn’t have. A longtime addict now nine months into recovery, Jean has experienced countless overdoses since she was diagnosed with third-stage vaginal cancer in 2020.
But after a few years that included months of chemotherapy, surgery, and other cancer treatments, she found out she was going to live. Her long journey to recovery included stops at a multitude of San Francisco programs and facilities, just not the Tenderloin Center.
Still, she said she sees the merit in safe consumption sites mitigating harm.
“If it gives that person a safe place to be, where it can be monitored for people to prevent overdosing, I think that's really important,” she said, noting that she’d also like to see more free detox programs in The City.
Ramos said he thinks that better collaboration between service agencies, nonprofits, and clinics is the best strategy to combat the crisis, although he also sees the potential benefits of having safe consumption sites in The City.
He just isn’t sold on how easily accepted this strategy will be.
“Not everyone's embracing harm reduction strategies,” he said. “I guess politics has a role to play around that.”