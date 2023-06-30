Some workers at government-subsidized nonprofits who are under the age of 18 or over the age of 55 are subject to a minimum wage rate of $15.98, which is 48 cents more than California's rate of $15.50.
San Francisco voters passed a local minimum wage in 2003, becoming the first local jurisdiction to pass a minimum wage rate higher than the federal or state minimum wage.
Eleven years later, San Francisco voters passed Proposition J, which set out to increase local minimum wage to $15 per hour by July 1, 2018.
The law also set the wage to adjust every July 1 thereafter based on the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in price over time that consumers pay for goods and services.
The City of Mountain View raised its minimum wage to $18.15 per hour this past January, a roughly 6% increase from 2022's rate of $17.10 per hour. Rate updates are given by the city every November for the following year.
The minimum wage hikes for San Francisco and other municipalities come as the National Low Income Housing Coalition published its annual "Out of Reach" report earlier this month. It found that a minimum-wage worker in San Francisco would need to work at least three jobs to afford market-rate rent.
State housing officials also recently set the upper income limit for a "low-income" single taxpayer in San Francisco as $104,400. The income limits determine eligibility for federal, state and local housing programs.
Housing advocates have used these numbers to demonstrate the high cost of living as a cause of homelessness in San Francisco and elsewhere in the state, especially as San Francisco must build 82,000 homes by 2031.