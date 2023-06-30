San Francisco skyline at twilight with City Hall, Saleforce Tower and Fox Plaza with their colored lighting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

San Francisco's minimum wage rate is updated every July 1 thanks to Proposition J, which voters passed back in 2014.  

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's minimum wage is experiencing its biggest increase in nearly a decade.

Beginning Saturday, all employers will have to pay all part-time and full-time employees who work in San Francisco at least $18.07 per hour. 

