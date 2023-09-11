San Francisco's idyllic Marina Green and East Harbor are getting a new look, and not all neighbors are happy about it.
The City and PG&E agreed to a settlement worth up to $190 million in January 2021, calling on the utility to clean up the toxic waste resulting from its operation of a coal gasification plant in the East Harbor.
Since then, PG&E has worked with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department on what the site cleanup will look like. Rec and Park presented a few options to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Board earlier this year, but the decision to build a new, larger harbor that was presented to residents in March has some in an uproar six months later.
Erin Roach, a longtime Marina resident and the grassroots organizer of a petition opposing the harbor's construction, said the main sticking point for her and the nearly 2,750 signatories is that the new harbor would change the area without cleaning it up.
Opponents of the project argue that the new harbor would obstruct the Marina Green and dredge only 15% of the toxic waste in the process.
"People are really incensed about losing the Marina and the open waterfront," said Roach, who's lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years and goes down to the park at least once a day.
The original settlement included the cleanup, and the San Francisco City Attorney's Office said that Rec and Park would also "design and implement a project to improve the Marina Small Craft Harbor, including replacing failing docks in the East Harbor and increasing recreational access to the waterfront for all."
Rec and Park's new proposal takes it further, requiring a change in land ownership and essentially moving some of the East Harbor's boats to right in front of the Marina Green, blocking parkgoers' currently unobstructed view of the water and the Golden Gate Bridge.
"I've got friends who live in Sacramento and from all over the Bay and they're like, 'Let's go into The City, it's a nice day, and have a picnic on the green and sit in front of the Golden Gate Bridge,' " said Elaine Carmody, a filmmaker and recent transplant to the Marina from Los Angeles. "That will all not be available to people if this plan goes through."
The opened-up portion of the East Harbor in front of the Marina Triangle next to Fort Mason would also be converted to a mixed-use water recreation space for swimmers and kayakers with an expanded shoreline.
"This project is an historic opportunity to clean up century-old pollution and make improvements to the Marina," said Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson with Rec and Park in a statement to The Examiner.
But for Marina residents who have had a long and difficult history with PG&E, this project just feels like a "backroom deal" between the utility and city officials that isn't the community's best interests.
"When I dove into it a little bit more on my own and learned about it, the more alarmed I became, and this just looks like a bad thing all around," Carmody said. "It's the residents of San Francisco that stand to lose a lot."
PG&E told The Examiner that the project "represents a creative collaboration on the part of The City and PG&E to responsibly address environmental issues from historic operations while expanding recreational opportunities and amenities for the community."
The utility is funding the project, with between $50 million and $110 million being set aside for the waste cleanup that the Water Board is overseeing.
Ex // Top Stories
A group of 32 organizations aims to bring more green spaces to The City and “flip the doom loop narrative”
Legislators failed to agree Tuesday on a resolution retroactively recognizing Aug. 31 as "Overdose Awareness Day," demonstrating the glaring rifts between San Francisc…
Some riders experienced a particularly crowded commute on Tuesday
The current plan is to clean up around 15% of the toxic waste in the affected parts of the Marina. Ross Steenson, a senior engineering geologist with the Groundwater Protection Division at the Water Board, told The Examiner that the percentage is appropriate despite residents' concerns.
"The only area that needs to be cleaned up is where it is at the surface of the Bay, the base sediment, or near the surface," he said. "So the focus is not so much how much but where the contamination is located."
The areas that will be cleaned up are just outside of East Harbor, where the toxic material is exposed to the surface, and a couple of spots inside the harbor.
As for the rest of the project, Steenson said the Water Board isn't involved.
"We don't really have a position on proposed land use change," he said. "That's something that The City is essentially deciding upon, and now the public is weighing in on what they think about that."
PG&E said the remaining settlement funds will be spent on "Marina restoration and recreational improvements," which are contingent on the land use decision.
The City will repay the utility 9% of the funds used without interest starting three years after the project is finished.
Rec and Park is currently in the "planning and community engagement phase," said Aparton, the department spokesperson. The next phase would be to begin project permitting, environmental reviews, and going over the design next year. A detailed design is then expected in 2024, with a four-year construction period beginning in 2026.
Although the project is in its early stages, Roach said that Rec and Park officials made the project seem like a mostly done deal during the handful of meetings since March. But last month, she said "They did change their tune" and said, "there is a possibility that the settlement could be revisited."
Aparton characterized the back-and-forth as part of the process, and something that the department is quite familiar with.
"We hear from people with very strong opinions for and against projects often," she said. "It's all feedback we consider … in fact, we solicit it."
There will be more chances for the public to weigh in before the Rec and Park Commission meeting on Oct. 19.
Project opponents have tried reaching out to Supervisor Catherine Stefani, but she has recused herself from the discussion under the advice of the city attorney. Her office told The Examiner that "she and her husband have a conflict of interest arising from their boat slip in the harbor."
Yet some opponents, like Carmody, are undeterred and plan to keep making their voices heard.
"Our community would like to see a proper environmental impact report, to have and then to take action based on the recommendations of that report," she said. "Do a proper cleanup and either repair or restore structures that currently exist instead of doing a quick little cover-up and then building something new."