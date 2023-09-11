Bicyclists riding along the Marina Green

The Marina Green, pictured above on Sept. 6, 2023, could have a much different view as part of a proposed revamp of the East Harbor. Many neighbors aren't too happy. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's idyllic Marina Green and East Harbor are getting a new look, and not all neighbors are happy about it.

The City and PG&E agreed to a settlement worth up to $190 million in January 2021, calling on the utility to clean up the toxic waste resulting from its operation of a coal gasification plant in the East Harbor.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com