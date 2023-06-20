San Francisco can often feel like a bubble.
But part of The City's LGBTQ+ community is trying to break outside of it by offering support to their peers far from California.
Starting at the beginning of June, San Francisco's LGBT Center partnered with eight other organizations dedicated to queer youth in parts of the country combatting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
Through the beginning of May, 540 anti-LGBTQ bills had been proposed across the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Miguel Raphael Bagsit, the senior communications manager for the SF LGBT Center, said many of those proposals target transgender adults and children.
The center's efforts to provide support during "Pride season" this year is the "Unbreakable Pride" initiative, a partnership with eight sister centers across the South:
- The Knights & Orchids Society in Alabama
- Intransitive and Lucie's Place in Arkansas
- PRISM in Florida
- The LGBT Center of Raleigh and Time Out Youth in North Carolina
- Out Youth in Texas
- Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project, which provides resources throughout the South
Bagsit said all eight were chosen for various reasons, including their ties to their local community, as well as "which states were hardest hit by these anti-trans, anti-queer bills."
The approach to support is two-pronged, according to Bagsit. The first part involves The City's Pride Parade.
"Each one has agreed to be a part of our pride contingent for next Sunday's parade," Bagsit told The Examiner last week. "We will be walking during the march and the overall idea kind of stemmed from, 'How do we use our platform during this march to really raise up and shed more light on some of our sister centers and what they're doing? '"
During the march, the center will don their sister centers' logos and pass out flyers providing information about the other organizations to parade attendees.
The other part of the initiative takes advantage of the San Francisco center's social media and digital presence, spotlighting a different organization each week to give them the opportunity to spread awareness about their needs and the challenges they face.
Their spotlight on Time Out Youth in North Carolina, for instance, emphasized the need for supplies that queer youth need, like non-perishable goods, gender-affirming gear, food, and hygiene kits. The SF LGBT Center also shared a link to Time Out Youth's donation wishlist.
"We also published a written Q&A that we shared via email reiterating what their needs are and also more about the organization that we send out to our community members," he said. "We'll be doing that same series for every organization that's on our list."
The Knights and Orchids Society (TKO Society) in Alabama hasn't been spotlighted yet, but their time is coming.
The San Francisco LGBT Center first approached the Alabama organization about a month ago, aiming to "amp up our voices," said Christina Nicholson, TKO's marketing and communications director.
"Right now we've got our Pride event and everything going on," she said. "People are pretty nervous."
There's a lot of anxiety out there right now because there's currently "so much hatred," she said. Their organization currently serves 126 people, 29 of whom are children.
Along with amplifying their voice, the SF LGBT Center is also helping them create a Pride float and raise funds for general operations. Funders often only provide resources for one specific thing, like HIV tests.
"Our clients need holistic care, they need food, they need housing, sometimes an electricity bill, and so those funds can be used for those other needs," said Nicholson.
One of the biggest challenges her clients are facing right now is housing insecurity, "because in Alabama, there are no laws protecting against discrimination based on someone's sexual orientation or if they're trans and gender-nonconforming."
New laws on the books also pose challenges for Alabama's LGBTQ+ residents. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law HB 261 in May, which would prevent transgender university students from playing sports under their identified gender.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, this is the second anti-transgender sports ban and the fourth anti-LGBTQ law passed in the state over the last two years.
These issues are cropping up throughout the South.
In Charlotte, North Carolina, the young queer community is also struggling with finding affordable housing and increasingly struggling with trauma caused by the spate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to Time Out Youth's executive director, Sarah Mikhail.
"Our young people are really aware and activated by all that's going on," she said. "It's coming up in therapy sessions, coming up in groups, that they're afraid that their rights will be taken away."
Right now there are around five anti-trans bills on the docket have created additional anxiety, even though they likely won't pass until later in the year.
"The increased anxiety and fear that has sprung from that has led to an influx of LGBTQ youth coming to their center and seeking support," said Bagsit. "So they've actually had to increase their operating hours, just to meet the demands."
Time Out Youth has served young LGBTQ+ people in Charlotte, aged 13 to 24 years old, the last three decades. Along with offering free therapy sessions, they also provide those over 18 with connections to housing.
Mikhail is grateful for San Franciscans' contributions to the center's donation wishlist, but she said an even bigger victory is in opening up the conversation across state lines and encouraging more communication between communities.
"I think it's really important to see more of this, lifting up the work of other organizations," she said. "I love that the San Francisco center is using their reach."
"I'm sure their community is dealing with a lot of what we're dealing with, but maybe recognizing that our young people in the South are being impacted in a different way than they might be in California," she added.
She hopes this new partnership will grow and create a more unified voice for LGBTQ+ people across the country.
"It doesn't matter where we are," she said. "We're all working towards the uplifting of the LGBTQ community. And for us, that's specifically youth. So I'm looking forward to more of that."
Out Youth in Texas is in the SF LGBT Center's spotlight this week, followed by Lucie's Place in Arkansas the next. Bagsit said he's hopeful the center's efforts won't end there, with more partnerships, shared programming and even virtual town halls with sister organizations in their plans.
"We don't want this to be it," he said.