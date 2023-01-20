Utility lines Oakland hills

Power lines in the hills above Oakland.  A recent state auditors report found that there are still nearly 40,000 miles of bare power lines in high fire-threat areas across the state.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

San Francisco leaders moved one step closer to severing ties with Pacific Gas and Electric this week, agreeing to initiate a study of an alternative energy system after a California State Auditor’s report found  the utility hasn’t done enough to respond to worsening wildfires while also receiving scant oversight from regulators.

The move, which comes as PG&E faces fresh lawsuits over its role in sparking the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties, directed city leaders to research what’s needed to enact an alternative energy model known as Golden State Energy.

