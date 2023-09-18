Fentanyl test strip at the Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program

Fentanyl, which the test strip pictured above at the Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program in San Francisco on Aug. 31, 2023 is able to detect, was attributed to 66 of 84 overdose deaths in San Francisco in August. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco matched a deadly overdose record in August as The City continues to grapple with an ongoing opioid crisis.

San Francisco recorded 84 fatal overdoses last month, matching this January as the deadliest month among the publicly available reports dating back to 2020, according to data the public health department published on Wednesday.

