Fentanyl was attributed to 66 of 84 overdose deaths in San Francisco in August.
Five-hundred sixty-three people have died of accidental overdoses in San Francisco this year, or a little more than 70 people per month, leaving The City on pace for about 844 overdose deaths in 2023. That would be a record, surpassing the previous one (725 in 2020) by nearly 120 deaths.
At least 70 people fatally overdosed in January, April, May, July and August this year. That's only one month fewer than between 2020 and 2022, and there are still four more months left in this year.
Fentanyl, in particular, remains an outsized presence in The City's fatal overdoses. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner attributed 66 deaths to fentanyl last month, matching a record set in July. With only eight months of data, San Francisco has attributed two fewer overdoses to fentanyl in 2023 (456) than in 2022 and 21 fewer than all of 2021. The City is on track for 684 fatal overdoses attributed to fentanyl, far more than the record of 519 set in 2020.
San Francisco equaled the grim milestone as consensus over how to best address widespread drug use in The City has proven elusive.
Local and state law enforcement have cracked down on drug dealing and use, with the San Francisco Police Department arresting more than 450 people under public intoxication laws in June, July and August.
So much so, in fact, that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors needed two weeks to pass a resolution retroactively recognizing "Overdose Awareness Day" in each of its last two sessions since the summer recess.
The City is about three months away from the anniversary of the Tenderloin Center's closure. The Tenderloin Center was San Francisco's lone safe consumption site before shutting down last December, and a study published last month found that center staff reversed all 333 overdoses they encountered during 46 weeks of operation.