Construction on a new water resource recovery facility on Treasure Island is expected to begin this summer, a sign that redeveloping the sprawling site within the next decade is moving forward.
Officials said the facility will serve the 20,000 residents expected to move to the island by 2032 and will lessen the pressure the new population will put on the man-made island’s water system.
“This project is pivotal to creating a sustainable environment and infrastructure for Treasure Island, “ said Jignesh Desair, a project manager with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, in a statement.
The facility will produce minimal wastewater discharge and will use disinfected recycled water for the island’s lawns, landscaping, and community parks. A wetlands habitat for native birds and plants is also planned next to the facility.
The plant, which is being designed to fit with Treasure Island’s existing development plans, will include an artist mural on one side of the building.
Treasure Island’s redevelopment was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2011, and since then studies have shown the island is gradually enduring the effects of climate change, leaving it vulnerable to flooding and rising sea levels.
The island is built on landfill and is one of many areas in San Francisco suffering from subsidence, the downward settling of ground. Roads, sidewalks and underground pipes are among the infrastructure that could be impacted as the water-saturated soil Treasure Island was built on gets compacted.
Climate change is not the only obstacle facing Treasure Island’s redevelopment.
The construction of housing on the island could potentially be held up due to an ongoing legal battle. The three real estate companies overseeing Treasure Island’s redevelopment —Stockbridge Investments, Wilson Meany, and Kenwood Investments— filed dueling lawsuits in April over their expected financial returns on the island.
The last housing project to break ground on Treasure Island was Star View Court, which will include 138 units upon completion.