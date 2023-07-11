Building development on Treasure Island

The Board of Supervisors approved Treasure Island’s redevelopment plan in 2011.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Construction on a new water resource recovery facility on Treasure Island is expected to begin this summer, a sign that redeveloping the sprawling site within the next decade is moving forward.

Officials said the facility will serve the 20,000 residents expected to move to the island by 2032 and will lessen the pressure the new population will put on the man-made island’s water system.

