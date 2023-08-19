San Francisco’s hotel and hospitality industries are finally rebounding after a years-long slump prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the San Francisco Travel Association, demand for hotel rooms grew by 15% this year, with average hotel occupancy expected to reach 66.8% -- a roughly 7.7% increase from last year (62%).
“I'm more optimistic than I've certainly been since 2021,” said Vik Krishnan, a partner at the McKinsey & Company consulting firm.
The City has enjoyed the return of corporate gatherings, live events and leisure travel which have brightened its dim economic outlook. Dead and Company’s string of final shows at Oracle Park gave The City some of its highest Saturday hotel occupancy rates since 2019, and last weekend’s Outside Lands followed in second place.
Large-scale events — Dreamforce, Super Bowl LX, the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup and the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship West Regional — are expected to offer additional boosts to San Francisco's economy. The Moscone Center also plans to host 35 events this year, which San Francisco Travel says will account for nearly 665,000 hotel room nights.
“We've actually booked more events than canceled, but what we're seeing is event sizes are smaller,” said Brett Allor, San Francisco Travel senior director of market strategy and research.
“Since 2019, we’ve been reporting 2024 would be a more challenging year for conventions given some cancellations and it being an off year for rotational events,” said Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel. “Every year after 2024 shows steady growth in conventions.”
International travel is also recovering, bringing visitors who tend to stay longer and spend more into The City. Nearly two million international visitors are expected to spend $4.2 billion this year alone.
The United Kingdom, Europe and India remain strong overseas visitor markets, while Mexico and Canada have maintained their roles as The City’s largest source of international visitors.
This month, San Francisco International Airport reported its resumed 94% of its weekly international flights compared to August 2019. Additionally, the weekly seat capacity on planes is 93.6% of pre-pandemic levels.
In December, the number of international carriers servicing the airport will expand to 41 as Starlux, a Taiwanese airline, will begin offering flights out of Taipei. Prior to the pandemic, 43 carriers flew to SFO.
San Francisco Travel representatives also hope the recent announcements of China lifting group travel restrictions to the United States and weekly flights between China and the U.S. doubling in September will cause inbound travel from Asia to rise. In 2019, 518,000 visitors from China contributed $1.2 billion in visitor spending to both San Francisco and the Peninsula.
“It's going to be a while before we have half a million visitors from China; it's just the reality of where we are in the geopolitical landscape,” said Krishnan. “There’s going to be a greater amount of diversity in marketing of the types of international source markets we’re trying to drive to San Francisco.”
In November, The City will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which focuses on stimulating the economy of the Asia-Pacific region. President Joseph R. Biden and almost two dozen world leaders will descend on the Moscone Center in the largest gathering of heads of state to meet in San Francisco.
Still, The City is fighting for its reputation, as media coverage has zeroed in on its economic woes and twin crises of drug addiction and homelessness.
“The negative media that we're dealing with, it's tied to street conditions that we know are real. The more we can do to fix those and kind of reverse that narrative, the better we’ll be,” said Allor.