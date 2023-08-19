SUMMITS STORY

Still, The City is fighting for its reputation, as media coverage has zeroed in on its economic troubles and twin crises of drug addiction and homelessness

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco’s hotel and hospitality industries are finally rebounding after a years-long slump prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the San Francisco Travel Association, demand for hotel rooms grew by 15% this year, with average hotel occupancy expected to reach 66.8% -- a roughly 7.7% increase from last year (62%).

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting