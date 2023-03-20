The Huntington Hotel

The Huntington Hotel is expected to reopen with a new look in 2025. 

 Wikimedia Commons

Two developers are looking to breathe new life into Nob Hill's historic Huntington Hotel. 

Highgate, a hotel management, investment and development company, and Flynn Properties, a San Francisco commercial and hospitality real estate investor, announced their acquisition of the nearly 100-year-old property Monday morning.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

Ex // Top Stories