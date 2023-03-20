Two developers are looking to breathe new life into Nob Hill's historic Huntington Hotel.
Highgate, a hotel management, investment and development company, and Flynn Properties, a San Francisco commercial and hospitality real estate investor, announced their acquisition of the nearly 100-year-old property Monday morning.
"I could not be more excited about the opportunity to bring the iconic Huntington Hotel back to its former glory and beyond," said Greg Flynn, founder and CEO of Flynn Properties.
"Being a San Francisco native and current resident, I am deeply committed to this city. The opportunity to contribute to its renaissance through investment in one of its true treasures is a privilege, and I am committed to making sure that it is done to perfection," he added.
The Huntington opened in 1924 as the first steel and brick high rise west of the Mississippi. Developers are planning extensive renovations to the hotel's public spaces and guest rooms that will "restore and elevate every aspect" of the building to the "very highest standard."
The adjoining and popular Big 4 Restaurant will also undergo upgrades with "a keen sensitivity to the charm cherished by local residents and out-of-town visitors alike." A renovation of the Nob Hill Spa is being done so that the space may offer the latest amenities and treatments available in the industry.
Arash Azarbarzin, Highgate's CEO, said the company's philosophy "has always been to pursue opportunities where we have a distinct ability to add value."
Locally, Highgate helped renovate and rebrand the Hyatt Regency in SoMa while Flynn Properties has holdings in Napa Valley, which consist of the Carneros Resort & Spa and Solage.
"Under our stewardship, the Huntington will reclaim its mantle as an indispensable component of the San Francisco community," Azarbarzin added.
The Huntington Hotel is planned to welcome visitors into its remodeled digs in 2025.
The hotel is named for Collis P. Huntington, one of members of the Big Four who founded the Central Pacific Railroad.