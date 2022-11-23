A “for sale” sign on a home along Guerrero Street in the Mission District on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Five of San Francisco's zip codes were among the 128 with the 100 highest median sale prices in the U.S. this year, according to PropertyShark. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
San Francisco's grip on the country's most expensive ZIP codes has loosened, ever so slightly, over the last year.
But that's not because The City's priciest enclaves are any cheaper.
Of the 128 ZIP codes posting the 100 highest median sale prices on PropertyShark's list this year, five are in San Francisco. Only Los Angeles and New York City — each with many more ZIP codes —, with six apiece, had more.
ZIP Code
Neighborhood
2022 median sale price
2021 median price
Percentage change
94123
Pacific Heights/Marina
$2,300,000
$2,307,000
-0.3%
94127
West Portal
$2,127,000
$2,000,000
6.0%
94118
Inner Richmond
$2,108,000
$1,868,000
7.4%
94114
Castro
$1,824,000
$1,830,000
-0.3%
94131
Diamond Heights
$1,800,000
$1,650,000
8.3%
That's down from seven last year, and The City's all-time high of 13 ZIP codes on the real estate company's compilation. Sea Cliff (94121) and the Outer Sunset (94122) fell of the list, even though the median sale price in those districts ($1.75 million) was actually higher than last year.
San Francisco's five remaining ZIP codes — Pacific Heights and the Marina (94123), West Portal (94127), the Inner Richmond (94118), the Castro (94114) and Diamond Heights (94131) all fell lower in this year's rankings, despite the median sale prices increasing by at least 6% in three and decreasing by no more than 0.3% in the other two.
Diamond Heights' median sale price increased by 8.3% over 2021, the largest change of any San Francisco ZIP code.
Prices grew at a slower rate across the country than in 2021, but the nation's most expensive ZIP codes mostly experienced larger increases than San Francisco's.
Examining closed sales from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, PropertyShark found that 101 of the 128 ZIP codes had median sale prices above $2 million. San Francisco had two of the listed ZIP codes falling below it, but the median prices were still around $1.8 million.
How the state blew up its zoning codes and embraced new development
Based on the sales prices of existing single-family homes in the San Francisco metropolitan area, a National Association of Realtors report published last week found that the minimum qualifying income to purchase a home was nearly $291,000. The City's median household income, according to Census data, is just shy of $120,000.
That same report found that, nationally, the median income needed to buy a home is $88,300, up almost $40,000 from before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, median household income in the U.S. was just shy of $71,000.
This is in part because housing shortages aren't limited to The City. Nearly 80% of the country's metropolitan areas weren't building homes to keep up with local job growth as of September, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The organization found that San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan statistical area added about nine times as many workers as approved construction permits over the preceding year, and about 28 times as many workers as single-family permits.
San Francisco has until Jan. 31 to plan for 82,000 new homes by 2031. If The City's Housing Element is not compliant by the deadline, and until the California Department of Housing and Community Development rules that the plan is compliant, a "builder's remedy" will allow developers to bypass local zoning and approval processes entirely on almost any housing project.