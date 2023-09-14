As around 30 pets and their owners gathered in the parking lot of the San Francisco SPCA veterinary hospital on a recent Monday, Kelley Lamonte was grateful.
With just a few tents and bins of supplies, a handful of volunteers administered vaccines, doled out medications, and clipped nails of dogs and cats owned by unhoused San Franciscans like her.
“This place is a lifesaver,” said Lamonte, whose 8-year-old chihuahua mix, Sophie, suffers from seizures after getting hit by a car a couple of years ago. “There’s so much money involved in what they’ve given.”
Since that accident, Lamonte has brought Sophie to the Veterinary Street Outreach Services, or Vet SOS, one of about a dozen nonprofits run by the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium. She estimates that its services, free for homeless pet owners, have saved her thousands of dollars.
She adopted Sophie in Humboldt County when the dog was about 6 months old, but Lamonte only became homeless a couple of years ago after a bad breakup. She now lives out of her car in the Bay Area, often parking farther down the Peninsula, where she says she feels safer.
As of last year, there were nearly 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco. Of those, at least 25% are pet owners,
SFCCC community services director Beth Rittenhouse-
Dhesi said.
“That’s a lot of pets that need veterinary care,” said Rittenhouse-Dhesi, who has worked for SFCCC for nearly 20 years.
Vet SOS is one of the few programs in The City available for homeless people with pets. Research has shown that animals can provide unhoused people with a potential connection to their community and improve mental health.
Many homeless pet owners such as Jennifer Eaton find the care of their animals to be just as — if not more — vital as caring for themselves.
“I’m starving, I haven’t eaten breakfast,” said Eaton, whose three cats, Dark Angel, Ninja Kitty, and Sunburst arrived at the clinic nestled in a covered stroller. “I’m making sure they come first.”
Vet SOS operates these pop-up clinics twice a month. One only provides vaccines, and another provides broader services by appointment only. The SFCCC, which runs Vet SOS, was founded in 1983 to provide health care and related needs to people who are low-income, uninsured, or publicly insured.
“Across all 12 of our health centers, we take care of about 100,000 people per year,” Rittenhouse-Dhesi said. “About 10,000 of them are unhoused, or marginally housed.”
The needs of clients’ pets at Vet SOS run the gamut. Many need vaccinations, and occasionally they’ll encounter an animal with a broken leg. The pop-up clinics aren’t equipped for surgeries, so they make referrals for spaying and neutering.
Most often, the clinics’ clients come for general ailments — such as fleas or a skin condition — “that people would normally skip because they can’t pay for it,” Rittenhouse-Dhesi said.
“Rather than waiting until things become a problem and having a really expensive situation on their hands, people come for wellness exams as well,” she added.
Switching over to an appointments-only system to improve efficiency hasn’t diminished the number of clients Vet SOS sees, which Rittenhouse-Dhesi said hovers around 30.
Most visitors hear about the clinic through word of mouth. When The Examiner visited the pop-up, 19-year-old Rayan Zouai brought in his 9-month-old rottweiler puppy, Mango, to get her nails clipped.
“I had a vague idea that they provided assistance with getting her spayed and everything, but I didn’t exactly know that her care would be free,” said Zouai, who recently found himself in supportive housing in the Tenderloin after an argument with his dad went south. “I thought I would have to pay.”
After clipping Mango’s nails, volunteers loaded up Zoui with food, treats and other supplies, including a new harness for the puppy.
Sophie, the chihuahua mix, was outfitted with a pink dog onesie with a pink polka-dotted bow across it after getting her refill of seizure medication.
“They really helped me,” Lamonte said, cradling the dog. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s the weight off my shoulders.”