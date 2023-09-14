Veterinary Street Outreach Services checks up on Chey

Paisley de Blank (left) and Kaela Garber hold Cade Ratcliff's dog, Chey, at Veterinary Street Outreach Services' pop-up clinic on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The bimonthly clinic typically sees about 30 clients at each pop-up, providing free medical services for homeless residents' pets. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

As around 30 pets and their owners gathered in the parking lot of the San Francisco SPCA veterinary hospital on a recent Monday, Kelley Lamonte was grateful.

With just a few tents and bins of supplies, a handful of volunteers administered vaccines, doled out medications, and clipped nails of dogs and cats owned by unhoused San Franciscans like her.

Kelley Lamonte and her dog, Sophie

Kelley Lamonte, pictured holding her dog Sophie on Sept. 11, 2023, said the care Vet SOS offers "is a lifesaver. There's so much money involved in what they've given."

Veterinary Street Outreach Services examines Mango

Dr. Hilton Outi (left) and Kaela Garber examine Rayan Zouai’s dog, Mango, at the Veterinary Street Outreach Services on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Zouai said he learned of the clinic, like many of its clients, through word of mouth. 

