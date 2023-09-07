California Academy of Sciences Living Roof

California Academy of Sciences Executive Director Scott Sampson, right, said that Reimagining San Francisco can help The City "flip the doom loop narrative."

San Francisco leaders’ latest solution to counter the doom loop narrative? Plants.

Representatives from 32 city agencies, nonprofits, and educational institutions gathered on the roof of the California Academy of Sciences on Thursday to announce the launch of Reimagining San Francisco, an urban nature alliance that has been a year in the making, with the goal of improving The City through nature.

"You can take a photograph of San Francisco from 30,000 feet and tell the affluent communities from the non-affluent communities simply by tree cover," California Academy of Sciences Executive Director Scott Sampson said Thursday. 

