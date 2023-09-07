San Francisco leaders’ latest solution to counter the doom loop narrative? Plants.
Representatives from 32 city agencies, nonprofits, and educational institutions gathered on the roof of the California Academy of Sciences on Thursday to announce the launch of Reimagining San Francisco, an urban nature alliance that has been a year in the making, with the goal of improving The City through nature.
It’s just not clear yet what that will look like.
“We're now working on finalizing projects that are going to be our kickoff projects,” Scott Sampson, the executive director of the California Academy of Sciences, told The Examiner.
He’s looking to introduce more native plants in The City, which will in turn attract more native insects and more native birds throughout San Francisco. By 2030, the alliance is aiming for 30% of San Francisco to be biodiverse green space, with an eye on equitable access to nature.
“San Francisco is seven miles by seven miles,” he said. “We want to lift up every square mile in The City.”
Part of the alliance’s goal is also to try to “flip the doom loop narrative,” Sampson said during Thursday’s press conference.
“Some of our neighbors struggle mightily with homelessness, substance use disorders and other pressing challenges,” he said, also noting that housing is still expensive, and that downtown still hasn’t recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Nevertheless, despite being the second most densely populated city in the nation, San Francisco continues to rank amongst the world's most beautiful cities.”
Sampson said that embracing nature can be The City’s new “North Star” to guide it forward, acknowledging that nature access in San Francisco is not equitable.
Ex // Top Stories
San Francisco Fire Chief Jeannine Nicholson has said multiple times that the vehicles are not "ready for prime time"
Some riders experienced a particularly crowded commute on Tuesday
Research showed the Tenderloin Center effectively reversed overdoses, but what will follow remains unclear
“You can take a photograph of San Francisco from 30,000 feet and tell the affluent communities from the non-affluent communities simply by tree cover,” he said.
Reimagining San Francisco won’t announce its first projects until later this year, but Sampson said that some of the first ideas focus on The City’s schools.
“We are really excited about the possibility of doing some rewilding of school yards,” said Sampson. “It's a way to bring nature to the entire city.”
The details of the plans are not yet available and Sampson said he isn’t sure yet what the best strategy for downtown is, either, but he added that there are ample opportunities to introduce more nature.
Sampson cited Singapore, specifically, as a great example of buildings being “regreened” through the addition of native plants to its features.
“We want to start talking to some of these building owners and say, ‘What would it take?’ ” Sampson said.
Although downtown San Francisco’s sluggish recovery receives so much attention, District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said at the event that the area can’t be The City’s only focus.
“San Francisco is a lot more than downtown,” he said. “We need to make more of San Francisco the beautiful San Francisco.”
Mandelman added that The City can do more to add green space where there’s asphalt, and prioritize native plants.
“Around the globe, species are at risk of the greatest extinction in a gazillion years,” he said. “That's true here in San Francisco, where there is rich biodiversity, but we're losing it every day.”