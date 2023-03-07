Golden Gate Bridge view from Presidio Tunnel Tops

Three quarters of TripAdvisor reviews of the iconic San Francisco landmark were five-star ratings, placing it in elite company among the most-visited U.S. landmarks. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco's most iconic landmark isn't among the Mount Rushmore of U.S. tourist destinations, according to a compilation of travelers' reviews, but neither is Mount Rushmore. 

The Golden Gate Bridge finished as the fifth-most popular tourist destination in Family Destinations Guide's rankings of the top 50 in the country, which listed the most-visited U.S. landmarks based on the highest percentage of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

