spotlight Possible propane explosion at Richmond District home injures 4 By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Apr 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago A "possible propane home appliance" exploded and blew out the windows of a two-story, single-family residence at the 600 block of 27th avenue. San Francisco Fire Department The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating an explosion inside a Richmond District residence on Friday morning.Officials shortly after 10 a.m. tweeted that a "possible propane home appliance" exploded and blew out the windows of a two-story, single-family home at the 600 block of 27th avenue.One adult was rescued and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while three others were treated for their wounds at the scene and didn't need to be hospitalized. Officials said this is an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the general public.No other details were released. The incident is under investigation by the department's fire investigation task force.