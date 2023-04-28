Explosion in Richmond District

A “possible propane home appliance” exploded and blew out the windows of a two-story, single-family residence at the 600 block of 27th avenue.

 San Francisco Fire Department

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating an explosion inside a Richmond District residence on Friday morning.

Officials shortly after 10 a.m. tweeted that a “possible propane home appliance” exploded and blew out the windows of a two-story, single-family home at the 600 block of 27th avenue.

