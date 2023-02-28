Virus Outbreak Surveillance

Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract ribonucleic acid (RNA) from wastewater samples to test for fragments of the coronavirus, March 23, 2022 at a school lab in Columbus, Ohio.

 AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

As San Francisco's COVID-19 state of emergency formally ends on Wednesday, wastewater data shows the virus might be rearing its ugly, infectious head once again.

The Stanford University-based Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network (SCAN) detected a pretty consistent rise in the concentrations of the most recent coronavirus variants in The City's pair of wastewater treatment plants over the past month, indicating that the virus is spreading at a higher rate.

COVID-19 wastewater levels in San Francisco

The concentration of COVID-19 in San Francisco's two wastewater treatment plants is higher than it was before the widespread availability of vaccines and at-home testing. 

