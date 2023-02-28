Emily Lu, a student in the environment science graduate program at Ohio State, tries to extract ribonucleic acid (RNA) from wastewater samples to test for fragments of the coronavirus, March 23, 2022 at a school lab in Columbus, Ohio.
The Stanford University-based Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network (SCAN) detected a pretty consistent rise in the concentrations of the most recent coronavirus variants in The City's pair of wastewater treatment plants over the past month, indicating that the virus is spreading at a higher rate.
Those levels are higher than during the most recent winter surge — which was far milder than its two predecessors — and lower than during the omicron variant's initial spike more than a year ago, but the COVID-19 wastewater levels are still higher than at the end of 2020, when vaccines weren't widely available, stay-at-home orders remained in effect and the virus wasn't as infectious.
The increasing infections drive home what public health officials said nearly two weeks ago when The City said it was ending its emergency.
"While the ending of the public health emergency declaration and health orders does not mean the end of COVID-19, we are in a better place than we were three years ago, and the effective tools we now have such as at-home tests, vaccines, boosters and treatments will continue to save lives," Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco's health officer, said in a statement earlier this month.
With the preponderance of at-home testing, and the limited reporting of such tests to official sources, experts have said wastewater data paints a fuller picture of the coronavirus' spread than case rates.
Three weeks after San Francisco's declaration, public health officials from seven Bay Area jurisdictions declared the country's first regional shelter-in-place order.
San Francisco, and California as a whole, have among the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S. That has held true for the latest bivalent boosters, which experts say offer the best protection against the most recent strains of the virus, even as rates are much lower than those of the initial series.
In The City, for instance, nearly 41% of residents have received the bivalent booster, compared to a little more than 16% of all Americans.
From March 2020 until the state's most recent update earlier this month, nearly 1,200 San Franciscans died of COVID-19. More than 100,000 Californians have died, as have more than 1.1 million Americans.