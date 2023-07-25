San Franciscans died at far lower rates of COVID-19 during the worst of the pandemic than their counterparts around the state and across the country, according to a joint study from UCSF and The City’s public health department.
The study — published earlier this month in the journal “Public Health Reports” — examined COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccines administered between March 2020 and last May. San Francisco, one of the densest cities in the country, recorded 98 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. California (229 per 100,000) and the United States as a whole (301) had higher death rates during that span.
More than 1 million Americans died during that time, and there were more than 78 million known COVID-19 cases. The study’s authors credited The City’s four-pronged approach to combating COVID-19’s spread for San Francisco’s lower death rate.
“The success of San Francisco’s COVID-19 response relied on quickly putting these public health principles into action and adapting to outcomes in real time through the lens of health equity,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the health director for San Francisco and senior author of the study in a release on Monday.
The City’s pandemic strategy centered on four elements: mitigation, including widespread testing and stay-at-home orders; prioritizing responses in San Francisco neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic; providing frequent updates and accurate data; and partnerships and constant communication with local community groups and other Bay Area counties.
“We know through our experience during the AIDS epidemic as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreak that public trust in health institutions is key to achieving positive health outcomes, slowing the spread of disease, and advancing health equity,” said Colfax in Monday’s statement. “I am confident that these strategies and approaches will prove equally successful in addressing future pandemics.”
The City’s policies faced criticism during the pandemic, particularly the move to remote learning in San Francisco public schools. But the study found that San Francisco’s aggressive stance created positive results, particularly for more vulnerable residents.
Consistent testing in facilities like nursing homes starting in April 2020 allowed officials to detect more asymptomatic cases, from 4% to 41% of healthcare workers and 20% to 75% of residents, the study found. This knowledge helped prevent further spread and future outbreaks.
That same month, a COVID-19 outbreak of more than 100 people was reported at a homeless shelter. Officials reduced capacity, spread beds 6 feet apart and moved at-risk shelter residents into hotels. From April 2020 through May 2022, The City recorded 13 known COVID-19 deaths among those experiencing homelessness.
During those two years, San Francisco had a lower death rate than California across most age, race and ethnicity groups. The death rate was markedly lower among residents who were at least 65 years old.
The study’s authors still found room for improvement, particularly at public hospitals. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was overwhelmed by the strain the pandemic placed on resources, leading to staffing shortages, burnout, and a backlog for patients.
“Our public safety-net facilities need to fortify their infrastructure to face the next inevitable pandemic,” said Colfax.