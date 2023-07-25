Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose in San Francisco

San Francisco’s strict COVID-19 policies helped keep COVID-19 mortality rates some of the lowest in the country according to a joint study with UCSF and San Francisco public health officials published earlier this month.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Franciscans died at far lower rates of COVID-19 during the worst of the pandemic than their counterparts around the state and across the country, according to a joint study from UCSF and The City’s public health department.

The study — published earlier this month in the journal “Public Health Reports” — examined COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccines administered between March 2020 and last May. San Francisco, one of the densest cities in the country, recorded 98 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. California (229 per 100,000) and the United States as a whole (301) had higher death rates during that span.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com