United Nations Plaza has hosted a farmer’s market for 42 years, but that might change soon.

The fight converging over the future of beleaguered United Nations Plaza represents how San Francisco leaders and community members are divided over what constitutes a community space — and to whom such spaces belong.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, directed by Mayor London Breed’s office, is breaking ground on a new pilot program designed to “activate the space” by establishing a skate park and pingpong tables, and pouring asphalt over the currently brick-covered plaza near City Hall.

