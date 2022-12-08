Weekend gun buy-back nets 113 firearms

United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization that has worked in San Francisco for more than 20 years.

 S.F. Examiner

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials announced the annual United Playaz Gun Buyback event will take place over the weekend, and will provide a space for the public to exchange firearms for cash with no questions asked.

The gun buyback event will take place on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the United Playaz Clubhouse located at 1038 Howard St., near Victoria Manalo Draves Park in the SoMa neighborhood. The event will be hosted by Mayor Breed along with the San Franciso Police Department, District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey and California State Sen. Scott Wiener.

28386828_web1_220509-SFE-DORSEYANALYSIS_1

The United Playaz Gun Buyback event will be hosted by Mayor London Breed, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey and others.





