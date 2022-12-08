San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials announced the annual United Playaz Gun Buyback event will take place over the weekend, and will provide a space for the public to exchange firearms for cash with no questions asked.
The gun buyback event will take place on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the United Playaz Clubhouse located at 1038 Howard St., near Victoria Manalo Draves Park in the SoMa neighborhood. The event will be hosted by Mayor Breed along with the San Franciso Police Department, District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey and California State Sen. Scott Wiener.
The public will be able to surrender their firearms at the event, with $100 being offered in exchange for handguns and $200 for assault weapons.
The United Playaz Gun Buyback program has operated since 2014 and has collected nearly 2,500 guns, according to Mayor Breed’s office. Funding for the event provided by philanthropic donations and a grant from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.
"We are working to bring down gun violence incidents in the City every day and there is still so much work to do,”"Breed said. "Whether through efforts like this gun buyback program with United Playaz or passing gun safety legislations, we must continue to lay that ground work on the local level as we continue our fight for safer communities and a safer country. The loss of life from gun violence has to stop, and we all have to work together to save lives and keep our communities safe."
United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization that has worked in San Francisco for more than 20 years. The firearms collected by the organization and city authorities are melted down and the parts are recycled to create jewelry and other goods that are sold to finance future gun buyback events.
"It takes one grain of sand to move a mountain. One gun off the street can save the planet. Let’s work together to make San Francisco a little bit safer this Saturday. It takes the hood to save the hood!" said founder and executive director of United Playaz Rudy Corpuz, Jr.