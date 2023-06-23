Charlotte Grigsby, Chris Hardy seal City Hall wedding with a kiss

Charlotte Grigsby (right) and Chris Hardy seal their marriage with kiss after City Administrator Carmen Chu presided over their wedding ceremony during an LGBTQ+ Pride marriage celebration at City Hall in San Francisco on Friday, June 23, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

While preparations were underway in front of San Francisco City Hall on Friday morning for the weekend's Pride festivities, hundreds of other celebrations took place inside.

Inside the City Hall rotunda, 250 couples married two days before The City's Pride Parade to commemorate San Francisco's long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Charlotte Grigsby, Chris Hardy pose for pictures at City Hall photo booth

Charlotte Grigsby (right) and Chris Hardy pose for pictures at a photo booth during San Francisco City Hall's LGBTQ+ Pride marriage celebration on Friday, June 23, 2023. 

Charlotte Grigsby, Chris Hardy get married at San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco City Administrator Carmen Chu presides over Charlotte Grigsby (right) and Chris Hardy's wedding ceremony during San Francisco's LGBTQ+ Pride marriage celebration at San Francisco City Hall on Friday, June 23, 2023. 

