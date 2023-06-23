While preparations were underway in front of San Francisco City Hall on Friday morning for the weekend's Pride festivities, hundreds of other celebrations took place inside.
Inside the City Hall rotunda, 250 couples married two days before The City's Pride Parade to commemorate San Francisco's long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
York, marrying his partner of four years, told The Examiner that Friday "just seemed like the perfect day." Neither of them knew it would be a special event.
"To make the love stronger," Woojin, his partner, said of the couple's motivations as they stood on City Hall's steps, taking photos with their friends before going inside.
From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, couples lined up inside City Hall with their marriage licenses.
As they awaited their names to be called, some couples sat off the to side, while others passed the time at a rainbow photo booth featuring oversized glasses and feather boas. City Administrator Carmen Chu said the photo booth operator, who volunteers on this day every year, calls it his favorite event.
By 10:30 a.m., Chu said she had already married at least one couple in front of the massive rainbow balloon arch set up inside the rotunda, but other city leaders had married many more.
"We can't forget that it's someone's personal day," Chu said of Friday's special ceremonies. "But for us symbolically, it marks the 10-year anniversary from when we were able to marry same-sex couples. I think it's really great to be able to commemorate that struggle and how much it took to get that right."
California resumed marrying same-sex couples on June 28, 2013, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an appeal to multiple lower court rulings deeming Proposition 8 unconstitutional had lacked standing. The voter-approved initiative banned same-sex marriage in 2008.
Two days after the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a stay of an injunction that invalidated Prop. 8, clearing the way for same-sex couples throughout California to get married once again.
Chu, who San Francisco's assessor at the time, and the county clerk kept their offices open throughout that weekend. She said the anniversary is important to commemorate, especially amid a sharp rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hate crimes around the country.
"I think it's celebratory and happy, but it's also bittersweet," she said.
Ex // Top Stories
Once illegal, the nearly three-decade-long tradition now requires hundreds to organize
A proposal backed by Mayor London Breed would roll back taxes on companies that lease downtown office space, but supervisors are doubtful it would work
The California Public Utilities Commission will vote next week on expanding the companies' service in The City
Openly gay District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, one of the many city officials marrying couples on Friday, said he "didn't believe I would ever be allowed to get married" when he was growing up.
Engardio, whose district includes the Sunset, is the first openly gay supervisor on San Francisco's west side. He said that some of his precincts voted for Prop. 8 in 2008, which voters passed months after the state's supreme court struck down laws limiting marriages to opposite-sex couples.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide on June 26, 2015, but Engardio said he shared LGBTQ+ advocates and allies' fears that ruling could be overturned in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.
"Freedom is fragile," he said. "We have to work to protect it. So we're going to celebrate today and roll up our sleeves tomorrow for future protections."
Those challenges seemed far away, at least for a moment, amid the gorgeous gowns and fine suits the couples wore on Friday.
Charlotte Grigsby actually made her dress — a sparkly, gauzy number with voluminous sleeves — and a bright red tie for her partner, Chris Hardy.
The Oakland couple first met as neighbors and have been together for five years. Winslow, their child, accompanied the newlyweds with a rainbow flag tied around their neck as the pair's "best person" or "best child."
Winslow, who uses they/them pronouns, turned 11 on Friday. Grigsby said they "generously gave up their morning" for the marriage. The family planned on celebrating afterwards with champagne and strawberry cake.
"Pride is important to us. It was important to us to get married at City Hall because of Gavin Newsom," she said of the former San Francisco mayor who, in 2004, directed the county clerk to issue the nation's first same-sex marriage licenses amid a statewide and federal ban.
Friday's marriages were limited to the rotunda, but the celebratory atmosphere permeated all of City Hall. Couples and families paused at the grand staircase to take photos, while others simply relaxed and chatted.
San Francisco County Clerk Diane Rea said she wanted to take it all in.
"What I love about it is standing in the middle by the grand staircase and looking up and not only seeing weddings on every single floor, but hearing sort of those bursts of joy everywhere," she said. "It just transforms the building."