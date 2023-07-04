The iconic red lanterns that sway above the streets of San Francisco’s Chinatown took a beating this winter with the series of storms that battered The City, but repairing them is proving to be a challenge.
“Remember the atmospheric rivers?” said Jenny Chan, associate director of the SF Chinatown Merchants Association. “The hail came in, impaling our lanterns.”
San Francisco has the oldest Chinatown in the country, established in 1848 at the start of the Gold Rush. The red lanterns were first strung up across some of its streets more than 10 years ago as part of a community outreach effort.
In the years since, the 240 cherry red paper lanterns have become an integral to the neighborhood’s image, separating its narrow streets, iconic pagodas, historic bars and dim sum restaurants that attract tourists from all over the world.
But now, the paper orbs are full of holes and tears after being pummeled with hail and enduring severe gusts this year.
The lanterns are replaced occasionally, but these latest iterations are barely two years old, Chan said.
A GoFundMe campaign launched a few months ago helped raise around $43,000, $20,000 of which came from Alaska Airlines, sponsor of the Chinese New Year Festival & Parade in February.
But the job of replacing them will likely cost more than twice what was raised, and the process so far has been frustrating for Chan on many levels.
“This is considered a very small job for most contractors,” said Chan. “So they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re just trying to squeeze you in between jobs.”
Chan wants Chinatown to look its best as summer marks the height of the neighborhood’s tourism season, which business owners say they sorely need to recover from the pandemic.
“I did hear from some small businesses that this is the slowest summer that they have ever seen,” Chan said. “I just talked to a business on Pine and Grant, and she told me that in the 15 years that she’s been in business, this is the slowest she’s ever seen it.”
In an ongoing effort to revitalize the neighborhood, the SF Chinatown Merchants Association has a slew of activities planned this summer, including performances, themed days, and activities such as a calligraphy demonstration, a Chinatown Instagram tour, and hula dancing.
And, hopefully, new lanterns.
The problem facing replacing the lanterns on California, Clay and Sacramento streets isn’t limited to the lanterns themselves. The brackets keeping the lines holding up the lanterns must also be replaced, which is complicated because the brackets are on a number of buildings owned by different people, Chan said.
But Chan is hopeful that things can be resolved in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the battered lanterns will continue to sway, and Chan will continue to field contractor quotes.
“There are so many cooks in the kitchen in Chinatown,” she said. “If you’re a contractor, please (direct message) us on Instagram at SFCMA.”
A full list of Chinatown’s upcoming summer events can be found here.