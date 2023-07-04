Lanterns needing replacement on Grant Avenue in Chinatown

Lanterns needing replacement on Grant Avenue in Chinatown in San Francisco on Friday, June 30, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The iconic red lanterns that sway above the streets of San Francisco’s Chinatown took a beating this winter with the series of storms that battered The City, but repairing them is proving to be a challenge.

“Remember the atmospheric rivers?” said Jenny Chan, associate director of the SF Chinatown Merchants Association. “The hail came in, impaling our lanterns.”

