San Francisco Chinatown Grant Avenue

San Francisco's Chinatown, pictured above on Grant Avenue, will host six events between now and October in an effort to boost The City's economic recovery. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders' latest attempts to infuse a bit of life downtown involve a monthly event series in Chinatown and weekly programs at the Rose Pak Central Subway station. 

The monthly events kick off with "Summer on Waverly" on June 24. The Community Youth Center is organizing the event, starts summer break off with a host of games — in virtual and physical reality — and other activities. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua