San Francisco leaders' latest attempts to infuse a bit of life downtown involve a monthly event series in Chinatown and weekly programs at the Rose Pak Central Subway station.
The monthly events kick off with "Summer on Waverly" on June 24. The Community Youth Center is organizing the event, starts summer break off with a host of games — in virtual and physical reality — and other activities.
A July 22 event highlights more than 30 neighborhood restaurants, and the Sept. 30 "Chinatown Dance!" will merge traditional and urban dance, according to organizers. Cultural festivals on Aug. 26 — the Hungry Ghost Festival — and Sept. 23-24 — the yearly Autumn Moon Festival — are also on the docket, as is a Halloween festival on Oct. 28.
Chinatown has been one of The City's slowest neighborhoods to recover. Sales tax revenue in the last three months of 2022 — just shy of $875,000 — was down 11% (after adjusting for inflation) from the same time in 2019, according to the Controller's Office. Newer data is not available, but Mayor London Breed's office said sales tax revenue there
A March report from the Bay Area Economic Council indicated that Chinatown and South Beach remain the only neighborhoods in The City still seeing more business closures than openings.
On Saturdays and Sundays from June 1 to Nov. 30, Chinatown Rose Pak Station will host what the mayor's office termed "activation programs." The station opened last November following an initially lackluster rollout.
The location choice highlights another key aspect of downtown's struggle to recover: Transit ridership that hasn't quite rebounded. And now, local agencies like BART and Muni are staring down a fiscal cliff. With the station's event series, city leaders are aiming to drive foot traffic to the area to support the recovery of small businesses.
Cultural events have been a key pillar of the mayor's economic recovery roadmap. Since The City's reopening following the COVIS-19 pandemic, the mayor's office said it has invested $3.9 million in community nonprofit event programs in partnership with the Office of Economic & Workforce Development.
Funding for the series, provided by $1 million in state funding to support the recovery of neighborhood businesses, was secured by City Attorney David Chiu during his tenure in the California Assembly.
"Our AAPI communities and neighborhoods have so much to offer residents and tourists alike," Chiu said in a statement. "I am thrilled that the state funding we secured will help support our small businesses and neighborhood recovery while allowing more people to experience the vibrancy of Chinatown."